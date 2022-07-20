What did you do on the hottest day of the year? A dip in the pool? A trip to the beach? Well, this Dutch man decided to cook some kroketten in his car — we guess you could call that a Dutch oven. 😉

Mark van der Molen, a Dutch television presenter, took his culinary adventures to Twitter yesterday as he documented himself cooking the Dutch delicacy on his car dashboard. 🧆

“Why would he do that?” you may ask. Well, it was simply to show others how powerful the sun can be, especially if you’re sitting in a scorching hot car all day.

Om iedereen te waarschuwen voor de gevaren van de zon en vooral wat gebeurt met een hond in je auto, ga ik timen hoe lang het duurt om een dikke ovenkroket te bakken op het dashboard van m’n auto. Stay tuned 🥲 pic.twitter.com/yRVtREf7nk — Mark van der Molen (@MarkvdMolen) July 19, 2022

His tweet reads: “To warn everyone about the dangers of the sun and especially what happens to a dog in your car, I’m going to time how long it takes to bake a thick oven kroketten on the dashboard of my car. stay tuned 🥲”

Update na 42 minuten. De kernthermometer (het computertje zeg maar) is oververhit en uit 😂 de kroket nog zacht, wel warm aan het worden pic.twitter.com/jFNRrNEtDq — Mark van der Molen (@MarkvdMolen) July 19, 2022

After letting the kroketten sit on his dashboard for 42 minutes, Mark van der Molen tweeted that the core thermometer he used to measure the temperature started to overheat. 🥵

Though, things are starting to look up for Mark as his kroketten’s core temperatures eventually started to warm up a bit. It’s ventures like these that give the Dutch their innovative name. 😆

En de temperatuur is… pic.twitter.com/Q7nfCSVnCR — Mark van der Molen (@MarkvdMolen) July 19, 2022

After cooking for a while, Mark measured that his kroketten had reached 66 degrees celsius 🤯.

Daar gaan we.. pic.twitter.com/pRE11OFPyq — Mark van der Molen (@MarkvdMolen) July 19, 2022

Of course, you can’t have a Dutch kroket without adding a bit of flavour. Thankfully, Mark drizzled some mustard before digging in. Phew! 😅

Eerste hap!!! WE DID IT! 2 uur en 12 minuten. 66 graden! En super lekker! pic.twitter.com/uWbE9zGVL3 — Mark van der Molen (@MarkvdMolen) July 19, 2022

Mark’s kroketten were finally ready to eat after cooking for two hours and 12 minutes! While we haven’t had a taste, it sure seems like Mark enjoyed eating them, regardless of the long wait! 😋

Would you cook a dashboard-cooked croquette? Tell us in the comments below!