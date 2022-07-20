Dutchman cooks kroketten using just the heat from his car’s dashboard (and yes, he ate them)

two-kroketten-on-bread-dutch-boterham-topping
Image: Dutchlight/Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/197299314/stock-photo-loafwith-croquettes-restaurant.html

What did you do on the hottest day of the year? A dip in the pool? A trip to the beach? Well, this Dutch man decided to cook some kroketten in his car — we guess you could call that a Dutch oven. 😉

Mark van der Molen, a Dutch television presenter, took his culinary adventures to Twitter yesterday as he documented himself cooking the Dutch delicacy on his car dashboard. 🧆

“Why would he do that?” you may ask. Well, it was simply to show others how powerful the sun can be, especially if you’re sitting in a scorching hot car all day.

His tweet reads: “To warn everyone about the dangers of the sun and especially what happens to a dog in your car, I’m going to time how long it takes to bake a thick oven kroketten on the dashboard of my car. stay tuned 🥲”

After letting the kroketten sit on his dashboard for 42 minutes, Mark van der Molen tweeted that the core thermometer he used to measure the temperature started to overheat. 🥵

Though, things are starting to look up for Mark as his kroketten’s core temperatures eventually started to warm up a bit. It’s ventures like these that give the Dutch their innovative name. 😆

After cooking for a while, Mark measured that his kroketten had reached 66 degrees celsius 🤯.

Of course, you can’t have a Dutch kroket without adding a bit of flavour. Thankfully, Mark drizzled some mustard before digging in. Phew! 😅

Mark’s kroketten were finally ready to eat after cooking for two hours and 12 minutes! While we haven’t had a taste, it sure seems like Mark enjoyed eating them, regardless of the long wait! 😋

Would you cook a dashboard-cooked croquette? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
