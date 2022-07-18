Amsterdam offers €1 day tickets for unlimited GVB travel, but there’s a catch

Taking the tram, bus, or metro in Amsterdam? It’s about to get a whole lot cheaper. The Dutch public transport service, GVB, is offering day tickets for just €1!

With the coronavirus pandemic taking its toll on the number of people on public transport over the years, GVB has been struggling with a lack of income.

Now, the company hopes to win back some customers by giving folks 24 hours of unlimited travel for just a crumb of cash. 🤩

The catch? The day ticket is only available for Dutchies and internationals who work or reside in the GVB region: Amsterdam, Diemen, Duivendrecht, Amstelveen, and the Schiphol area, reports Het Parool.

How will it work?

Until August 26, woners (residents) can request a promotional code from the GVB, which can be redeemed for a day ticket until September 30.

There’s a limited number of €1 day tickets available, and you can only request one promotional code per person — so be sure to snag yours before time runs out. 😉

Cheaper than car parking

The commercial director of the GVB, Ellen Swinkels, calls the campaign a “renewed introduction to public transport” for Amsterdammers.

“We are getting more and more electric buses, brand new trams are driving, and a lot has changed for the better in public transport over the past period. Time to try it again for a whole day. For one euro, you can travel criss-cross through Amsterdam for 24 hours. You can’t park for that”, Swinkels told Het Parool.

GVB has been struggling

Customers who used to travel with GVB before the pandemic happened have still not returned to the Netherlands. As a result, fewer trams, night buses, and metros will run in the coming period.

The Amsterdam transport region has also been facing a huge shortfall of around 60 million euros due to this.

After a failed plan to secure enough extra cash from the government, there’s still a possibility that Amsterdam’s favourite public transport will be reduced further, but more will be known about this after the summer holidays.

In the meantime, forget the car and jump on a bus, tram, or metro — your wallet will thank you!

Will you be grabbing a ticket for yourself? Tell us in the comments below! 👇