The end of COVID-19 in Europe? Yes, says the WHO

NewsEconomyHealthPolitics & Society
Farah Al Mazouni 🇸🇾 🇺🇸
picture-of-GGD-sign-at-vaccine centre-Amsterdam
Image: PhotographerFromAmsterdam/Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/539646036/stock-photo-billboard-corona-rai-complex-amsterdam.html

Optimistic signals are heading the Netherlands’ way as the WHO reviews the state of the coronavirus in Europe — perfect timing since the Municipal Health Service (GGD) warns against future pandemics.

With the Omicron variant spreading throughout Europe, including the Netherlands, the World Health Organisation (WHO) predicts “periods of widespread immunity for many weeks and months,” says the agency’s director Hans Kluge.

By March 2022, 60% of Europeans will have been infected with the omicron variant, which when combined with the vaccination rates will create a prolonged immunity, reports the NOS.

According to the WHO’s overview, this mass immunity will lead the coronavirus to enter a manageable state or “endemic”, turning it more or less into the flu. Give us more of this optimism, please! 🎉

The Netherlands isn’t prepared for another health crisis

The GGD is also sending the Netherlands signals, not the good kind though. The Netherlands cannot afford a new health crisis, says the NOS.

The WHO predictions couldn’t have come in at a better time for the Netherlands since the GGD, the organisation responsible for testing and vaccinating individuals in the current pandemic is reported to “have been financially depressed in recent years. stripped,” states former WHO director Henk Bekedam.

Additionally, André Rouvoet, chairman of the GGD GHOR (the GGD’s umbrella organisation), expressed concerns when it comes to the shortage of infectious diseases, doctors, and the annual budget allocated for this purpose.

More preparedness = less problems

The Dutch cabinet assigns an annual €300 million per for pandemic preparedness, a sum that isn’t sitting well with Rouvoet.

Initiating an urgent appeal to the Dutch parliament to adjust the budget to include €600 million instead, the director is “afraid that a lot of that money will go to establishing a crisis organisation and little will be left for public health.”

Meanwhile, Bekedam sees other points of shortage, such as having 25 separate GGD regions with separate directors and policies, and the Netherlands’ need to have better health surveillance.

What do you think of the WHO’s optimistic coronavirus outlook? Do you agree that the Netherlands should be preparing up (and better) for a future pandemic? Tell us in the comments!

Featured Image: PhotographerFromAmsterdam/Depositphotos

Previous articleDutch Quirk #47: Complain about the weather nonstop
Farah Al Mazouni 🇸🇾 🇺🇸
Farah believes she's been on many adventures during her millennial life, each for a different (sometimes invisible) purpose. The latest adventure whisked her away to Amsterdam for love, and what a magical surprise she found in this city. Armed with imaginary confetti in her pocket, and ready to celebrate all wins, big and small, Farah says "ahla w sahla" or “welcome” to her latest adventure in this wonderland.

1 COMMENT

  1. Yeah, let’s react inappropriatelly to every cold symptoms with massive slaugter of people, economical crisis and psychologically unstable and poorly educated generations! We are ready!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Crime

Dutch woman arrested for performing Nazi salute at Auschwitz

So here's a story for you ⁠— a 29-year old Dutch woman was arrested by Polish authorities for performing the...
Cara Räker 🇩🇪 -

Latest posts

The end of COVID-19 in Europe? Yes, says the WHO

Farah Al Mazouni 🇸🇾 🇺🇸 - 1
Optimistic signals are heading the Netherlands' way as the WHO reviews the state of the coronavirus in Europe — perfect timing since the Municipal...

Dutch Quirk #47: Complain about the weather nonstop

Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸 - 0
The Netherlands is known for a lot of amazing things like windmills, bicycles, and cheese! But the Netherlands is also notorious for its (let's...

Dutch woman arrested for performing Nazi salute at Auschwitz

Cara Räker 🇩🇪 - 2
So here's a story for you ⁠— a 29-year old Dutch woman was arrested by Polish authorities for performing the Hitler salute at the...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X