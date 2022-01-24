BREAKING: Dutch cabinet agrees on relaxing measures for horeca and cultural sector

After meetings with the RIVM (National Institute for Public Health and the Environment) and the Outbreak Management Team (OMT), the Dutch cabinet agrees to relax coronavirus restrictions for catering (horeca) and the cultural sector after several weeks of closure.

The OMT suggested allowing the sectors to open until 8 PM, but the relaxation must be done under strict conditions, reports the NOS.

A sigh of relief

This change comes as a big relief. The cultural sector had plans to sue the Dutch government and opened its doors to protest the unequal treatment of sectors.

A restaurant in Amsterdam even built a trial “testing street” to reopen to customers, regardless of the government’s plans to open. The relaxation of measures was, therefore, much needed for these sectors.

Waiting for the green light

The rate of daily infections is increasing but the Omicron variant is considered milder than other variants of the coronavirus. 🤒 Relaxation is possible under certain conditions, but the cabinet is ready to intervene if the situation changes. 🙅🏻

The final decision for these measures will be announced tomorrow during a press conference with Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Health Minister Ernst Kuipers.

The catering and cultural sector may be able to stay open until 10 PM under certain conditions, despite the OMT’s recommendation. These conditions have not been announced yet.

Feature Image: halfpoint/Depositphotos