Dutch woman arrested for performing Nazi salute at Auschwitz

Cara Räker 🇩🇪
Entrance-gate-of-concentration-camp-Auschwitz-Birkenau-reads-arbeit-macht-frei
Image: bloodua/Depositphotos

So here’s a story for you ⁠— a 29-year old Dutch woman was arrested by Polish authorities for performing the Hitler salute at the concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau.

Why on earth would she do that? According to police officials, it was meant as a (horrifically bad) joke, reports RTL Nieuws.

“Arbeit macht frei”

The woman was picked up by security guards whilst posing the Nazi salute for a picture in front of the infamous main gate that reads “Arbeit Macht Frei” (Work sets you free).

When accused of spreading Nazi propaganda, the 29-year old confessed. The police state that she has received a fine for her wrongdoing.

A symbol of the Holocaust

Auschwitz-Birkenau is the largest Nazi concentration camp and has become a symbol of the Holocaust. Over 1.1 million people were terminated on its grounds — one million of which were Jews. Anne Frank and her sister also spend some time in Auschwitz before they were transported to Bergen-Belsen, where they eventually died.

Today, the remnants of the concentration camp have been transformed into a memorial site and are open to the public.

The Dutch woman saluting to the Nazis who helped commit the largest organised mass killing on European soil in modern history is not a “bad joke.” It’s a concrete example of continuing anti-semitism and a demonstration of blatant ignorance towards those who lost their lives behind the gates of Auschwitz-Birkenau.

What are your thoughts on the woman performing the Nazi salute at Auschwitz? Tell us in the comments.

  1. “Anne Frank and her sister also lost their lives at Auschwitz.” This is false – Anne Frank and her sister, Margot both died in Bergen Belsen where they were moved from Auschwitz. Please, correct this mistake.

