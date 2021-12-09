Only 36% of Dutchies would vote for mandatory vaccines

Cara Räker 🇩🇪
Mandatory vaccinations in the Netherlands? It’s a big, fat NO for the majority of Dutchies, according to a national survey commissioned by the NOS

Austria and Greece already have it and Germany is seriously considering it: a vaccine mandate. But Dutch politicians have been discussing it since last year to no avail.

Well, if it were up to Dutchies, this is just fine. At least for some of them. 

Dutchies really aren’t on the same page 

‘Non-vaccinated people should be obliged to get vaccinated now.’ This is the question survey respondents were asked to reply to. 

And the answers are all over the place:

  • 43% disagreed
  • 36% agreed  
  • 19% weren’t sure

Generally, Dutchies over the age of 65 are endorsing mandatory vaccinations with almost 60% voting in favour. On the other hand, 60% of younger Dutchies voted against a vaccine mandate. It’s a clash between generations. 👵⚡👧

And what about the other issues?

And many questions remain unanswered. What about vaccinations for children? Almost half of survey respondents (49%) don’t think that’s a good idea. 

Or the booster shot? Health minister De Jonge has announced that, potentially, international vaccination certificates will only be valid after a third booster shot starting February 1. So…those disagreeing with the vaccine mandate might not be able to make it to their ski holidays in Austria or Italy? 

We don’t know about you but our head is certainly spinning a little. 😳

What do you think about a vaccine mandate? Tell us in the comments below!

Cara Räker 🇩🇪
