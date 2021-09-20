Speak French and want to work in the Netherlands? This recruitment event is for you!

Speak French? We’re jealous of you for a number of reasons: firstly, it sounds considerably more elegant than Dutch (sorry guys!) and secondly, you can attend Undutchables latest recruitment event.

Have we pique-d (apologies to the French this time) your interest? Let’s tell you all about it.

What is the event?

Undutchables recruitment agency is hosting an event for job-seeking French speakers who want to work in the Netherlands by French speakers. Meaning that if you speak French and are looking for work in the lowlands, this event is the place to be.

The event will take place both online and in person between the dates of September 30 and October 8. The event will also — surprise, surprise — take place entirely En français.

READ MORE | Do I need to speak Dutch to work in the Netherlands?

Follow a number of workshops

Undutchables have gathered the experts in order to offer a number of exciting workshops for you. Unable to attend in person? No problem. The event also takes place online.

Available workshops: Labor law – the differences between France and the Netherlands By Wiebke Bonnet-Vogler

When: Thursday September 30, 14:45 – 17:00

Where: Online or in person at the Undutchables’ office in The Hague (Noordeinde 202-1, 2514 GS Den Haag.)



Thursday September 30, 14:45 – 17:00 Online or in person at the Undutchables’ office in The Hague (Noordeinde 202-1, 2514 GS Den Haag.) Cultural differences between France and the Netherlands by Alicia Kreijger

When: Friday October 1, 14:45-17:00

Where: Online or in person at the Undutchables office in Utrecht (Brigittenstraat 1, 3512 KJ Utrecht.)



Friday October 1, 14:45-17:00 Online or in person at the Undutchables office in Utrecht (Brigittenstraat 1, 3512 KJ Utrecht.) How to write a CV by Sarah Haïlé-Fida

When: Thursday October 7, 14:45-17:00

Where: Online or in person at the Undutchables office in Eindhoven (Veldmaarschalk Montgomerylaan 7, 5612 BA Eindhoven.)



Thursday October 7, 14:45-17:00 Online or in person at the Undutchables office in Eindhoven (Veldmaarschalk Montgomerylaan 7, 5612 BA Eindhoven.) How to use Linkedin by Sarah Haïlé-Fida

When: Friday October 8, 14:45-17:00

Where: Online or in person at the Undutchables office in Amsterdam (Westeinde 20, 1017 ZP Amsterdam.)

Note: Undutchables have made sure to organise in-person workshops in accordance with latest coronavirus guidelines.

I’m in! How do I register?

Ready to slip into some French and find yourself a job in the Netherlands? We’re proud of you. Registration is easy, simply head on over to the Undutchables event page and sign up to begin your job-seeking journey!

Undutchables are the experts when it comes to finding a job in the Netherlands as an international, whether you want to familiarise yourself with how a Dutch job is different, how to nail an interview or find a sponsored job, they will help get you started.

How have you experienced the job-hunt in the Netherlands as a French speaker? Tell us about your experience in the comments below!

Feature Image: Rawpixel/Depositphotos