First vaccines given against monkeypox in the Netherlands

The first monkeypox vaccines will be given to high-risk populations in the Netherlands today.

After the virus triggered people worldwide with the threat of another pandemic, monkeypox has slowly crept through the country.

So far, 712 people in the Netherlands have been infected with the type of smallpox virus. However, as of today, vaccines are available to slow the spread.

High-risk people

The majority of infections have so far occurred between men who have had intimate contact with other men.

That’s why the first vaccination invitations will go directly to this group, and transgender people. Sex workers also made the list. In total, about 32,000 people will be eligible.

Luckily, the government is not spying on people to see who they’re having sex with (but what a job that would be).

Instead, the invites will be sent to men who have been tested for HIV, have a high risk of STIs, or who are known to sexual health clinics.

An entirely un-new vaccine

“But how did they cook up a vaccine so fast, and won’t it control the minds of everyone who takes it?” Ah, the terrible sound of conspiracy theorists.

No stress, team: the vaccine used is Imvanex, and is already in use against smallpox. According to the GGD (Municipal Health Department), it is already known that the drug is safe.

Stay up to date with all the news in the Netherlands by following DutchReview on Facebook.