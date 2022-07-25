Schiphol ranked 4th-worst airport globally for delays this summer (surprise, surprise)

After months of disruptions, Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport has been ranked among the worst five airports in the world for delays.

It joins seven other European airports in the world’s top 10 worst airports with the most delayed flights this summer, according to CNN Travel.

Of course, it’s not like our expectations were high: Schiphol has been suffering from mismanagement, staff shortages, lost luggage, and overcrowding in recent months. 🤷‍♀️

Earlier this month, a separate study ranked Schiphol airport eighth worst in Europe for overall time performance in July.

Cancellations, much?

Schiphol airport isn’t doing too well in the cancellations department either.

With 3.9% of all aircraft being cancelled this summer, Schiphol still managed to place last in the 10 worst airports for cancellations. Maybe it’s time for us to #Cancel Schiphol. 🤨

While the talk has mostly been focused on European airports, those in Eastern Asia are also going through it.

China’s Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport saw a cancellation rate of 7.9%, and in Indonesia’s Hatta International Airport, 6.2% of all aircraft were cancelled this summer.

Airports with the most summer delays globally

Toronto Pearson International Airport (Canada): 52.5% Frankfurt Airport (Germany): 45.4% Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (France): 43.2% Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (Netherlands): 41.5% London Gatwick Airport (United Kingdom): 41.1% Heathrow Airport (United Kingdom): 40.5% Munich Airport (Germany): 40.4% Athens International Airport (Greece): 37.9% Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport (Australia): 34.2% Orlando International Airport (United States): 33.4%

