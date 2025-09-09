💰 Want to make your money work for you? Check the best investment apps in the Netherlands!

The four-day work week has become the norm in the Netherlands (and we’re pretty happy about it)

Thank Gouda 😮‍💨

NewsEconomyPolitics & Society
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Last updated
1 minute read
photo-of-expats-working-abroad-in-the-netherlands
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/nl/ https://depositphotos.com/175242348/stock-photo-happy-colleagues-having-fun-modern.html#:~:text=Happy%20colleagues%20having%20fun%20at%20modern%20office%20%E2%80%94%20Photo
- Advertisement -

In May, Eurostat released the results of a study showing the average working hours of European countries in 2024. And where did the Netherlands land? In last place… but it’s a good thing this time.

In 2024, people in the Netherlands worked the lowest number of hours in the EU, with the average work week for people aged between 20 and 64 lasting 32.1 hours.

What does this mean? Well, if you live in the Netherlands, you’ll notice that the four-day work week is becoming the norm.

How has this happened?

According to the Financial Times, this is because the Netherlands has the highest rate of part-time work in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

And where did this all start? With women, of course. 😉

The Netherlands operated like many other countries up until the 1980s — men went out to work, women stayed at home with the kinderen, but that all changed in the ’80s, ’90s and ’00s.

- Advertisement -

During this time, women started entering the Dutch labour force, working in part-time roles.

And as we all know, women are the real trend setters. As time passed, more men also started to work part-time, especially when there were young children at home.

However, it’s worth noting that while the work weeks are shorter, work lives are longer. People in the Netherlands work an average of six years longer compared to other European countries.

So, which would you prefer, a shorter work week? Or a shorter work life? That’s the question.

Want the latest Dutch news to come zooming through the internet to your inbox? Dat kan! Subscribe to DutchReview’s weekly roundup 📮

- Advertisement -
Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
7 things the Dutch could learn from the Kiwis
Next article
Spotting Dutch birds: a bird expedition from your own home
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Before becoming the Senior Editor of DutchReview, Sarah was a fresh-faced international looking to learn more about the Netherlands. Since moving here in 2017, Sarah has added a BA in English and Philosophy (Hons.), an MA in Literature (Hons.), and over three years of writing experience at DutchReview to her skillset. When Sarah isn't acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her trying to sound witty while writing about some of the stickier topics such as mortgages and Dutch law.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Related posts

Crime

Man (26) accused of paying 16-year-old to shoot someone in leg, boy accidentally shot himself

A 26-year-old man from Katwijk, identified as R.d.J., is accused of recruiting teenagers to shoot someone in the leg; a...
Emanuela Occhipinti -

Latest posts

9 things to expect as an expat mother in the Netherlands

Vanessa Hope van Engelen - 5
Motherhood in the Netherlands can be quite different from what you might anticipate. Here are some things you can expect if you're an international...

Man (26) accused of paying 16-year-old to shoot someone in leg, boy accidentally shot himself

Emanuela Occhipinti - 0
A 26-year-old man from Katwijk, identified as R.d.J., is accused of recruiting teenagers to shoot someone in the leg; a plan that ended in...

That time there was a Georgian uprising on Texel during WWII

Vlad Moca-Grama - 0
For most of the Second World War, the daily life of people on the island of Texel was rather uninterrupted. Sure, the German forces...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar