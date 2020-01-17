There is a country at the bottom of the globe named Land of the Long White Cloud. Its residents are known for their relaxed beach culture, delicious wine, outstanding rugby team and unrivalled landscapes. It may be small but sets a big example in many regards. New Zealand was the first country to give women the vote and its current Prime Minister was only the second woman in the world to ever give birth whilst in office.

After a year of living in the Netherlands, I’ve come to find a few things here lacking so I started wondering if there is anything the Netherlands could learn from New Zealand? Or anything the Dutch learn from Kiwis?

Just to be clear, there is also a lot that NZ could learn from the Netherlands (living more communally, bike culture, effective public transport, better work/life balance, liberal drug policies) but that’s for another article…