In a political plot twist that many saw coming, VVD leader Dilan Yesilgöz has just ruled out joining forces with Geert Wilders’ PVV party.

Calling Wilders “an incredibly unreliable partner” in an interview with De Telegraaf, Yesilgöz basically said: “Thanks, but no thanks.”

Door shut, Wilders out

In addition to calling Wilders reckless and irresponsible, AD reports that Yesilgöz also blames him for helping bring down the last cabinet. (Not exactly the résumé you want in a coalition buddy. 👀)

To be fair, a lot of VVD members were already chanting “anyone but Wilders” behind the scenes.

Yesilgöz briefly flirted with the idea of working with him, crossing former VVD head Mark Rutte’s hard no.

But now she’s slammed the door shut again. Let’s see if it’ll really remain shut after the upcoming elections, as politics are politics. 😉

In turn, Wilders puts Yesilgöz on blast

Wilders, never one to take rejection quietly, wasted no time firing back.

He accused Yesilgöz of cosying up to the lefty crowd, specifically GroenLinks-PvdA (an alliance between the GreenLeft and Labour party).

Wilders warned this would mean more asylum seekers and, you guessed it, more Islam in the Netherlands. Subtle as always.

Een stem op de VVD is dus een stem op de PvdA en je krijgt GroenLinks er gratis bij.



Wat een verraad van Yesilgöz aan de rechtse kiezer en aan Nederland. Ik hield mijn rug recht op asiel maar zij loopt weg naar links voor meer asiel.



Alleen een grote #PVV kan Nederland redden! — Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) June 9, 2025

Translation: A vote for the VVD is therefore a vote for the PvdA and you get GroenLinks for free.

What a betrayal by Yesilgöz to the right-wing voter and to the Netherlands. I stood firm for on asylum, but she runs to the left for more asylum.

Only a big #PVV can save the Netherlands!

Coalition: still looking for “just right”

Meanwhile, a poll by I&O Research shows that while most VVD voters are not keen on Wilders, 34% wouldn’t exclude his party from negotiations.

At the same time, many in the VVD are also nervous about jumping into bed with the left, fearing higher taxes and an open-door policy on migration.

It’s a bit of a coalition Goldilocks situation: too far right? Too far left? Nothing seems just right.

Marleen de Rooy, a political editor for the NOS, says, “It was Yesilgöz herself who opened the door to the PVV just before the last election. Today she closes that door again, and she blames Wilders.”

And here’s the political punchline: according to current polls, the next government might need both the VVD and GroenLinks-PvdA to form a majority.

What do you think about these recent developments? Tell us in the comments.