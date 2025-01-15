How much deposit do I need for a house in the Netherlands?

If you’re considering buying a house in the Netherlands, one of the first things you’ll probably wonder is: how much deposit do I need?
The good news is, you might not need as much as you think.
In the Netherlands, it’s possible to finance up to 100% of the purchase price of a property through a mortgage. This means that, technically, you don’t need a deposit to buy a house.
Sounds great, right? But before you get too excited, there’s still something important to keep in mind: buyer’s costs.
Curious about all your options for buying a house in the Netherlands? Expat Mortgages are the specialists in helping internationals in the Netherlands buy their dream Dutch home. Make an obligation-free appointment.
What are “buyer’s costs”?
While banks in the Netherlands may offer you a mortgage that covers the full cost of your new home, the buyer’s costs — which are typically around 4-6% of the purchase price — still have to come out of your pocket.
Buyer’s costs are usually referred to by the abbreviation “k.k.”, which stands for kosten koper (costs for the buyer). They typically cover:
- Transfer tax (overdrachtsbelasting): This is a tax you pay when transferring ownership of the property. It’s currently 2% for most owner-occupied properties. However, if you’re 35 years old or younger and your purchase price is less than €510,000, you might be eligible for a transfer tax exemption.
- Notary fees (notariskosten)
- Mortgage consultant and real estate agent fees
- Appraisal costs (taxatiekosten): Costs to have the property’s prices appraised for the mortgage.
- Other fees: Things like land registry costs and legal fees. You might also get a structural survey (bouwkundige keuring).
Buyer’s costs breakdown: A quick guide
Curious about how much cash you might need in the bank? See below for a quick overview.
|Property price
|Buyer’s Costs (Approx. 5%)
|€200,000
|€10,000
|€300,000
|€15,000
|€400,000
|€20,000
|€500,000
|€25,000
|€600,000
|€30,000
READ MORE | What costs do you pay when buying a house in the Netherlands?
TIP: Need to make your house more sustainable? You can now borrow up to 106% of the purchase price to improve your new home’s energy rating. If you have an energy label of C or lower, you can borrow an additional €20,000!
I don’t have savings, can I still buy a house in the Netherlands?
If you don’t have much in savings, don’t panic. While most buyers are expected to cover their own buyer’s costs, there are a few exceptions:
- Selling a property: If you’re selling a home in the Netherlands, you can often use the proceeds to cover your buyer’s costs.
- New builds: If you’re buying a newly constructed property, the buyer’s costs are generally lower. This is because the transfer tax doesn’t apply to new-build homes.
- Value of the property: If the property valuation is higher than the purchase price, you might be able to finance part of the costs.
- Get some parental help: Through the gift tax exemption (belastingvrij schenken), parents can give you up to €32,195 tax-free (in 2025). This can only be done once in a lifetime.
However, if none of these applies to you, then you’ll likely need to finance the buyer’s costs yourself.
While you might not need a deposit to buy a house in the Netherlands, the buyer’s costs are an important consideration when planning your purchase.