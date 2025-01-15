Living in the NetherlandsHousingBuying

How much deposit do I need for a house in the Netherlands?

Your down payment guide 🐖

Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺
Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺
Powered byExpat Mortgages

If you’re considering buying a house in the Netherlands, one of the first things you’ll probably wonder is: how much deposit do I need? 

The good news is, you might not need as much as you think.

In the Netherlands, it’s possible to finance up to 100% of the purchase price of a property through a mortgage. This means that, technically, you don’t need a deposit to buy a house. 

Sounds great, right? But before you get too excited, there’s still something important to keep in mind: buyer’s costs.

Curious about all your options for buying a house in the Netherlands? Expat Mortgages are the specialists in helping internationals in the Netherlands buy their dream Dutch home. Make an obligation-free appointment

What are “buyer’s costs”?

While banks in the Netherlands may offer you a mortgage that covers the full cost of your new home, the buyer’s costs — which are typically around 4-6% of the purchase price — still have to come out of your pocket

Buyer’s costs are usually referred to by the abbreviation “k.k.”, which stands for kosten koper (costs for the buyer). They typically cover:

  • Transfer tax (overdrachtsbelasting): This is a tax you pay when transferring ownership of the property. It’s currently 2% for most owner-occupied properties. However, if you’re 35 years old or younger and your purchase price is less than €510,000, you might be eligible for a transfer tax exemption. 
  • Notary fees (notariskosten)
  • Mortgage consultant and real estate agent fees 
  • Appraisal costs (taxatiekosten): Costs to have the property’s prices appraised for the mortgage. 
  • Other fees: Things like land registry costs and legal fees. You might also get a structural survey (bouwkundige keuring). 

Buyer’s costs breakdown: A quick guide

Curious about how much cash you might need in the bank? See below for a quick overview. 

Property priceBuyer’s Costs (Approx. 5%)
€200,000€10,000
€300,000€15,000
€400,000€20,000
€500,000€25,000
€600,000€30,000

READ MORE | What costs do you pay when buying a house in the Netherlands?

TIP: Need to make your house more sustainable? You can now borrow up to 106% of the purchase price to improve your new home’s energy rating. If you have an energy label of C or lower, you can borrow an additional €20,000!

I don’t have savings, can I still buy a house in the Netherlands?

If you don’t have much in savings, don’t panic. While most buyers are expected to cover their own buyer’s costs, there are a few exceptions:

  • Selling a property: If you’re selling a home in the Netherlands, you can often use the proceeds to cover your buyer’s costs.
  • New builds: If you’re buying a newly constructed property, the buyer’s costs are generally lower. This is because the transfer tax doesn’t apply to new-build homes.
  • Value of the property: If the property valuation is higher than the purchase price, you might be able to finance part of the costs. 
  • Get some parental help: Through the gift tax exemption (belastingvrij schenken), parents can give you up to €32,195 tax-free (in 2025). This can only be done once in a lifetime. 

However, if none of these applies to you, then you’ll likely need to finance the buyer’s costs yourself.

While you might not need a deposit to buy a house in the Netherlands, the buyer’s costs are an important consideration when planning your purchase. 

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Dutch architecture in South Africa you can still see today
Next article
Public transport in the Netherlands: the complete guide
Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺
Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺https://gallivantations.com
Sam has over six years experience writing about life in the Netherlands and leads the content team at DutchReview. She originally came to the Netherlands to study in 2016 and now holds a BA (Hons.) in Arts, a BA (Hons) in Journalism, and a Masters in Teaching. She loves to write about settling into life in the Netherlands, her city of Utrecht, learning Dutch, and jobs in the Netherlands — and she still can’t jump on the back of a moving bike (she's learning!).

Liked it? Try these on for size:

Financial

Investing in the Netherlands: 7 great apps for getting into stocks in 2025

There are heaps of great investment apps in the Netherlands, ready to give you a head start on your financial...
Juni Moltubak -
Learn Dutch

Is taking an online Dutch course worthwhile? Here’s my experience

It’s easy to become overwhelmed by the vast choice of Dutch language schools out there. Add to that the choice...
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 -
Financial

Making international calls from the Netherlands: the best providers in 2025

It won’t be long after your big move until you have to make international calls from the Netherlands.  Whether you're craving...
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺 -

What do you think?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here