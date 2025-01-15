How much deposit do I need for a house in the Netherlands?

If you’re considering buying a house in the Netherlands, one of the first things you’ll probably wonder is: how much deposit do I need?

The good news is, you might not need as much as you think.

In the Netherlands, it’s possible to finance up to 100% of the purchase price of a property through a mortgage. This means that, technically, you don’t need a deposit to buy a house.

Sounds great, right? But before you get too excited, there’s still something important to keep in mind: buyer’s costs.

What are “buyer’s costs”?

While banks in the Netherlands may offer you a mortgage that covers the full cost of your new home, the buyer’s costs — which are typically around 4-6% of the purchase price — still have to come out of your pocket.

Buyer’s costs are usually referred to by the abbreviation “k.k.”, which stands for kosten koper (costs for the buyer). They typically cover:

Transfer tax ( overdrachtsbelasting ): This is a tax you pay when transferring ownership of the property. It’s currently 2% for most owner-occupied properties. However, if you’re 35 years old or younger and your purchase price is less than €510,000, you might be eligible for a transfer tax exemption.

Mortgage consultant and real estate agent fees

Appraisal costs ( taxatiekosten ): Costs to have the property’s prices appraised for the mortgage.

Costs to have the property’s prices appraised for the mortgage. Other fees: Things like land registry costs and legal fees. You might also get a structural survey (bouwkundige keuring).

Buyer’s costs breakdown: A quick guide

Curious about how much cash you might need in the bank? See below for a quick overview.

Property price Buyer’s Costs (Approx. 5%) €200,000 €10,000 €300,000 €15,000 €400,000 €20,000 €500,000 €25,000 €600,000 €30,000

I don’t have savings, can I still buy a house in the Netherlands?

If you don’t have much in savings, don’t panic. While most buyers are expected to cover their own buyer’s costs, there are a few exceptions:

Selling a property : If you’re selling a home in the Netherlands, you can often use the proceeds to cover your buyer’s costs.

: If you’re selling a home in the Netherlands, you can often use the proceeds to cover your buyer’s costs. New builds : If you’re buying a newly constructed property, the buyer’s costs are generally lower. This is because the transfer tax doesn’t apply to new-build homes.

: If you’re buying a newly constructed property, the buyer’s costs are generally lower. This is because the transfer tax doesn’t apply to new-build homes. Value of the property: If the property valuation is higher than the purchase price, you might be able to finance part of the costs.

If the property valuation is higher than the purchase price, you might be able to finance part of the costs. Get some parental help: Through the gift tax exemption (belastingvrij schenken), parents can give you up to €32,195 tax-free (in 2025). This can only be done once in a lifetime.

However, if none of these applies to you, then you’ll likely need to finance the buyer’s costs yourself.

While you might not need a deposit to buy a house in the Netherlands, the buyer’s costs are an important consideration when planning your purchase.