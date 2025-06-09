💸 Looking to open a bank account? Sign up with ING and receive a €50 sign-up bonus!

No NS trains across the Netherlands this Tuesday due to new strike

Commuting to work? Good luck...

NewsTraffic
Abuzer van Leeuwen 🇳🇱
Abuzer van Leeuwen 🇳🇱
Last updated
2 minute read
photo-of-bustling-train-station-in-amsterdam-with-people-milling-around-as-transport-costs-rise
Image: Dreamstime https://www.dreamstime.com/passengers-waiting-their-trains-busy-train-station-amsterdam-centraal-netherlands-image135627885
- Advertisement -

Right, so remember last Friday when virtually no NS trains ran across the Netherlands? Well, buckle up buttercup, because it’s happening again this Tuesday — and this time, there’s literally nowhere to run (or ride).

The Dutch railway operator NS has announced that essentially no trains will run anywhere in the country on Tuesday, June 10, following an expanded strike from railway unions.

What started as a regional strike affecting South Holland, Zeeland, and parts of West Brabant has now ballooned into a nationwide shutdown after the VVMC (railworkers’ trade union) extended the action to also cover the entire Randstad.

Why NS train workers are striking again

For internationals new to the joys of Dutch labour relations, this is all about money and working conditions — the classic strike combo. 

The railway unions are fed up with the wage increases being offered in collective bargaining negotiations (known as CAO talks). They’re also pushing for better working conditions.

The VVMC wasn’t impressed with the results of Friday’s massive strike, which saw virtually no NS trains running nationwide (except for a few sprinters between Amsterdam and Schiphol — because heaven forbid we inconvenience the airport).

- Advertisement -

Since that action “delivered nothing,” according to the union, they felt “compelled to down tools again.”

What the NS train strike means for commuters

If you’re relying on NS trains for your Tuesday commute, it’s going to be a work-from-home day!

Dutch public transport system will essentially grind to a halt, affecting millions of commuters who depend on the railway network.

@dutchreview I’ve been waiting for 3 hours… 😃 #dutchreview #dutch #international #ns #train #delay #cancellation #MemeCut #Meme ♬ original sound – God's property Young

However, there is one silver lining: trains between Amsterdam and Schiphol will continue running during the strike.

So if you’ve got a flight to catch or need to get to the airport from Amsterdam, you’re sorted — it’s literally the only NS service that’ll be operating.

The second strike

This is the second major railway strike in just a few days, highlighting growing tensions between railway management and workers.

- Advertisement -

For a country that prides itself on efficient public transport and where many people don’t own cars, these strikes have massive knock-on effects.

Internationals coming from countries where strikes are less common might find this level of industrial action surprising, but welcome to the Netherlands, where workers’ rights are taken seriously, even if it means your Tuesday commute goes completely tits up.

Alternatives to NS trains during the strike

With the entire NS network down, you’ll need to get creative and consider other modes of transport. Consider:

  • Regional buses (good luck with that during rush hour)
  • Cycling! 
  • Carpooling with colleagues (time to make friends)

The strike underscores just how central the railway system is to Dutch daily life — and how quickly everything can fall apart when the trains stop running.

With wage negotiations clearly at a standstill and unions willing to bring the entire network to a halt, don’t be surprised if this becomes a regular Tuesday occurrence until someone blinks first.

Time to dust off that bike and remember why everyone here cycles everywhere anyway.

- Advertisement -

Dig what you’re reading? Get more of it! Join our WhatsApp channel or Instagram broadcast to get the latest news straight to your pocket. ⚡️

- Advertisement -
Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Radio Oranje: The voice of hope during the dark years
Next article
Salaries in the Netherlands: the ultimate guide to Dutch wages
Abuzer van Leeuwen 🇳🇱
Abuzer van Leeuwen 🇳🇱http://www.abuzervanleeuwen.nl
Abuzer founded DutchReview a decade ago because he thought expats needed it and wanted to make amends for the Dutch cuisine. He has a Masters in Political Science and IT but somewhere always wanted to study history or good old football. He also a mortgage in the Netherlands and will happily tell you too how to get one. Born and raised in Rotterdam, Abuzer now lives in Leiden but is always longing back to his own international year in Italy.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Related posts

News

VVD slams door on PVV: The upcoming Dutch cabinet with Wilders is basically cancelled

In a political plot twist that many saw coming, VVD leader Dilan Yesilgöz has just ruled out joining forces with...
Emanuela Occhipinti -

Latest posts

VVD slams door on PVV: The upcoming Dutch cabinet with Wilders is basically cancelled

Emanuela Occhipinti - 0
In a political plot twist that many saw coming, VVD leader Dilan Yesilgöz has just ruled out joining forces with Geert Wilders' PVV party. Calling...

Making international calls from the Netherlands: the best providers in 2025

Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺 - 0
It won’t be long after your big move until you have to make international calls from the Netherlands.  Whether you're craving a catch-up with your...

Salaries in the Netherlands: the ultimate guide to Dutch wages

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 9
Thinking of taking a job in the Netherlands? Good for you, that’s a courageous move, and I'm proud — now let’s get down to...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar