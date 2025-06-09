- Advertisement -

Right, so remember last Friday when virtually no NS trains ran across the Netherlands? Well, buckle up buttercup, because it’s happening again this Tuesday — and this time, there’s literally nowhere to run (or ride).

The Dutch railway operator NS has announced that essentially no trains will run anywhere in the country on Tuesday, June 10, following an expanded strike from railway unions.

What started as a regional strike affecting South Holland, Zeeland, and parts of West Brabant has now ballooned into a nationwide shutdown after the VVMC (railworkers’ trade union) extended the action to also cover the entire Randstad.

Why NS train workers are striking again

For internationals new to the joys of Dutch labour relations, this is all about money and working conditions — the classic strike combo.

The railway unions are fed up with the wage increases being offered in collective bargaining negotiations (known as CAO talks). They’re also pushing for better working conditions.

The VVMC wasn’t impressed with the results of Friday’s massive strike, which saw virtually no NS trains running nationwide (except for a few sprinters between Amsterdam and Schiphol — because heaven forbid we inconvenience the airport).

Since that action “delivered nothing,” according to the union, they felt “compelled to down tools again.”

What the NS train strike means for commuters

If you’re relying on NS trains for your Tuesday commute, it’s going to be a work-from-home day!

Dutch public transport system will essentially grind to a halt, affecting millions of commuters who depend on the railway network.

However, there is one silver lining: trains between Amsterdam and Schiphol will continue running during the strike.

So if you’ve got a flight to catch or need to get to the airport from Amsterdam, you’re sorted — it’s literally the only NS service that’ll be operating.

The second strike

This is the second major railway strike in just a few days, highlighting growing tensions between railway management and workers.

For a country that prides itself on efficient public transport and where many people don’t own cars, these strikes have massive knock-on effects.

Internationals coming from countries where strikes are less common might find this level of industrial action surprising, but welcome to the Netherlands, where workers’ rights are taken seriously, even if it means your Tuesday commute goes completely tits up.

Alternatives to NS trains during the strike

With the entire NS network down, you’ll need to get creative and consider other modes of transport. Consider:

Regional buses (good luck with that during rush hour)

Cycling!

Carpooling with colleagues (time to make friends)

The strike underscores just how central the railway system is to Dutch daily life — and how quickly everything can fall apart when the trains stop running.

With wage negotiations clearly at a standstill and unions willing to bring the entire network to a halt, don’t be surprised if this becomes a regular Tuesday occurrence until someone blinks first.

Time to dust off that bike and remember why everyone here cycles everywhere anyway.

