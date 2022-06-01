Germany is offering €9 per month train tickets (and anyone can use them!)

Going to Germany for the summer? During June, July, and August, €9 train tickets will be provided for those travelling by train in Duitsland. 🚂

This, however, doesn’t include intercity trains, (i.e the trains that travel between the Netherlands and Germany) so if you’d like to enjoy a low-cost train ride in Germany, you have to get there first.

According to Deutsche Bahn, the national German railway service, these €9 tickets went on sale on May 23, 2022.

They can be bought from any ticket machine at stations, or via the Deutsche Bahn website.

Even better, people of any nationality can buy these tickets. So travelling in Germany just got much cheaper for Dutch and other international travellers! ✨

READ MORE | Getting a cheap Dutch train ticket: 7 tips for the best deals

How are the ticket prices so low?

The cheap fares are part of an attempt by the German government to encourage people to travel by train instead of relying on petrol and driving everywhere, reports RTL Nieuws.

However, the transportation Olympics are not that simple. As petrol prices are currently dropping in Germany, travelling by car seems much more attractive.

For that reason, German gas stations on the Dutch border expect a high influx of Dutch motorists, as they can fill their tanks and save 50 cents per litre of petrol. ⛽️

Something for the Dutch to consider

With the current chaos at Schiphol airport, it’s a good idea for the Dutch to take notes from their German neighbours and start implementing alternative routes for passengers.

As massive crowds continue to overtake the Dutch airport during the summer, wouldn’t having cheap train tickets lift some weight off Schipol’s shoulders? 🤔

Will you be taking a €9 train in Germany this summer? Tell us in the comments below!