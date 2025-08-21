💰 Want to make your money work for you? Check the best investment apps in the Netherlands!

Girl (17) violently attacked and killed while cycling home from Amsterdam, police call for witnesses

A serious investigation is underway

NewsCrime
Emanuela Occhipinti
Last updated
1 minute read
closeup-dutch-police-officer-with-politie-badge-on-shoulder
Image: Dreamstime https://www.dreamstime.com/close-up-dutch-police-uniform-official-badge-netherlands-image323441624
Police in Duivendrecht are investigating the violent death of a 17-year-old girl who was attacked while cycling home from Amsterdam on Tuesday night.

According to police, the teenager had been out with friends near Leidseplein and left them at around 3:30 AM to cycle home to Abcoude. 

She was riding a light grey men’s electric Cowboy bicycle. However, her exact route is not yet known.

Body found near Ziggo Dome

At around 4 AM, officers responding to reports discovered her body along the water near Holterbergweg, close to the Ziggo Dome.

Police believe one perpetrator was involved and that the suspect may also have been on a bicycle. They are calling for witnesses who may have seen the girl or suspicious activity in the area at that time.

At the time of her death, she had medium-length blonde hair and was wearing a light grey hoodie with matching pants, black Adidas sneakers and was carrying a red handbag hanging from her handlebars.

A call for witnesses

Police urge anyone with information, camera footage, or who was near or driving along the Holterbergweg around 4 AM to come forward.

They also call on people to report if they saw someone acting suspiciously in the area at any point during the night.

You can call 0800-6070, use the online tip form, or remain anonymous via 0800-7000. Confidential tips can also be shared with the National Intelligence Team at 088-6617734.

Feature Image:Dreamstime
Emanuela Occhipinti
Emanuela traded pasta for passport stamps, wandering her way across the globe. With a Master’s in East Asian Studies she has a passion for Japanese literature. She decided to settle in the Netherlands to fully enjoy flower culture. When she’s not writing (rare, but it does happen), she’s on a mission to find the perfect skincare product and will gladly corner you for a passionate TED Talk on why sunscreen reapplication is the most important thing.

