Israeli companies barred from Rotterdam weapons fair as Dutch cabinet discusses new measures

If you’ve been following the escalating tensions between the Netherlands and Israel, this week brought two significant developments that show how Dutch policy continues to shift.

According to the NOS, Israeli weapons companies have been banned from a major Rotterdam trade fair.

The outlet also reports that Foreign Minister Veldkamp is preparing to discuss additional measures against Israel in tomorrow’s cabinet meeting.

Israeli defence firms blocked from Dutch weapons exhibition

Four Israeli companies that applied for stand space at this year’s NEDS weapons fair in Rotterdam have been told they’re not welcome.

Hans Huigen, director of the Dutch Defence and Security Industry (NIDV), confirmed the decision to the press following reports in Israeli media.

“The situation in Gaza has deteriorated to such an extent that social unrest worldwide, in Europe, and in the Netherlands continues to increase. We told them we’re concerned about being able to organise the fair safely if they participate,” Huigen explains to the NOS.

The NIDV director emphasised he’s not “prejudiced against” Israeli companies, but pointed to practical security concerns.

Previous years saw Israeli participation at the Ahoy Rotterdam venue lead to protests and unrest, with demonstrators clashing with police, windows being vandalised, and multiple arrests made in 2024.

“We already had to massively scale up security in 2024. That would only increase this year if Israeli companies had a stand,” Huigen says.

The trade organisation made the decision independently, without government consultation, though officials were informed.

Interestingly, while Israeli companies are banned from promoting their wares at Dutch trade fairs, the Dutch cabinet continues purchasing Israeli weapons, citing urgent military modernisation needs and a lack of alternatives for certain systems.

Veldkamp prepares new Israel measures for cabinet discussion

Meanwhile, outgoing Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp (NSC) has announced he will propose “new measures” against Israel in tomorrow’s cabinet meeting, specifically mentioning a “trade ban on products from illegal settlements,” as reported by the NOS.

Whether this would be a unilateral Dutch action or part of broader international efforts remains unclear. Veldkamp suggested “it has been investigated,” implying the Netherlands could act independently if needed.

The minister has additional measures in mind but declined to “present his entire contribution to the cabinet just yet.”

Political pressure mounts with no-confidence motion

Veldkamp faces immediate political pressure, with left-wing opposition parties planning a no-confidence motion against him in today’s extra Gaza debate.

The SP-initiated motion has support from Volt and Denk, while GroenLinks-PvdA, Party for the Animals, and D66 will back it if Veldkamp doesn’t announce additional measures today.

Opposition parties want national sanctions like arms embargos or boycotts of settlement products. They consider the Netherlands’ current measures, including a temporary weapons embargo and entry bans for two Israeli ministers, insufficient and too late.

However, the motion’s success depends largely on whether the PVV will support it, as the party holds a majority in parliament.

The political divide reflects broader Dutch society’s growing concerns about Gaza.



The Netherlands has already pushed for EU investigations into Israel and advocated for suspending EU-Israel trade ties, showing mounting pressure from multiple directions.

Multiple Dutch municipalities have now formally recognised the situation in Gaza as genocide, while recent protests continue to put pressure on the government for stronger action.

