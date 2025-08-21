- Advertisement -

Police have now released images and video footage of a man they believe could have been involved in a serious sexual assault in Utrecht town of Zeist last Friday.

A woman suffered what police have described as a “serious sexual assault” while walking in the woods near Prinses Mariannelaan on the outskirts of Zeist.

The man fled into the woods following the attack.

Do you recognise him?

Along with images, the police have released this footage of the suspect.

He is described as being:

Approximately 1.80 metres tall

Between 30 and 50 years old

Bald or with thinning hair

Speaks English with an Eastern European accent

He may have worn two different outfits on the same day. Police speculate he could have switched the above black tank top for a short-sleeved pink shirt, possibly with white lettering.

- Advertisement -

Police ask that if you see the man, call 112 immediately.

Have you seen him? You can call the tip line at 0800-6070, or report anonymously at 0800-7000. You can also use this tip form.

