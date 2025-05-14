🇳🇱 Want to learn Dutch? Fantastisch! Take the first step and find a Dutch language school

Great white shark spotted off the Dutch coast: Here’s what you should know before swimming in the sea

Shark tales from the North 🫨

Federica Marconi
Federica Marconi
A white shark sighting caused chaos on a Belgian beach last weekend. With the ocean giants slowly cruising to Dutch shores, people wonder: Should we be scared or just mildly… impressed?

Yes, sea-riously. It’s that kind of shark: teeth, attitude, and a movie franchise to its name. But before you start Googling “how to escape a shark,’’ take a deep breath. 🧘‍♂️

Experts say the danger is real but tiny — unless you’re a seal. Or pretending to be one.

You’re not on the menu

We all know that white sharks can be dangerous. However, Pierre Bonnet, curator at Ecomare and seasoned sea swimmer, told De Telegraaf that while attacks are possible, the chances are “very small.” 📉

The real risk? Looking like a snack. Surfers and spear-fishers in wetsuits with dead fish belts tick all the wrong boxes. Basically: don’t dress like lunch.

And if you do spot a shark? Bonnet says the most important thing is to stay calm. “I personally wouldn’t move aside if someone shouts from the shore that there is a shark swimming. You just have to keep going.’’

So, keep swimming and keep cool. Sharks dislike drama. Honestly, who can blame them? 👀

The North Sea gets teeth

The North Sea has quietly become a popular destination for sharks, hosting everything from the harmless dogfish to the hefty porbeagle. 

And while the latter sounds like a Pokémon evolution, it’s a big shark that mostly keeps to itself offshore.🦈

@fishfactsdaily Replying to @#010 Netherland 🇳🇱 edition #netherlands🇳🇱 #sharks #jaws #fish #ocean ♬ Hoist The Colours – Bass Singers Version – The Wellermen & Bobby Bass & Eric Hollaway

But why is this happening? Well, climate change is pushing these species further north as waters warm up. While white sharks once stuck to Spain,  they’re now eyeing the Dutch coast like it’s a trendy new resort. 

Most still keep their distance, especially in unfamiliar waters. And, what we really should worry about isn’t the fins, but the sea foam, now laced with PFAS

Yep, chemicals. Nature’s real horror story. 😬

So, with fins on the horizon and facts in hand, will you stay ashore in fear, or dive in with a little caution and a lot of confidence?

