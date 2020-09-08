The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has upped the risk category for Greek islands from yellow to orange, following a sharp increase in the number of coronavirus infections.

The orange status has come into effect this morning and will only apply to the islands of Greece. The mainland and the Peloponnese peninsula will remain yellow.

Those who are returning from any Greek islands will now be asked to quarantine for 10 days. Travel to the islands is only advised if necessary.

A large number of infections were traced back to one island in particular — but the Ministry has declined to name it.

Quarantine necessary

Passengers returning from red and orange risk countries may also be tested in Schiphol airports testing zones. The testing is not mandatory but it is strongly recommended by the GGD.

Whilst it is difficult to police whether or not coronavirus measures are being followed. The Ministry strongly encourages that people follow the guidelines and do the recommended quarantine period. This is especially necessary now, as the Netherlands experienced another spike in coronavirus cases with 900 people testing positive on Sunday.

Feature Image: Hello Lightbulb/Unsplash