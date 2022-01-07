Groningen gas tap to extract nearly twice as much gas in spite of earthquakes

NewsEconomyEnvironmentPolitics & Society
Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰
dutch-natural-gas-plant-groningen-gas-field-machines
Image: CreativeNature/Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/104887492/stock-photo-dutch-natural-gas-plant.html

The gas field in Groningen has been a source of debate and frustration in the Netherlands for years.

So, when the expected closure of the field was announced for mid-2022, environmentalists and Groningers took a collective sigh of relief.

READ MORE | Groningen shaken by one of its worst earthquakes to date

Nevertheless, the Groningen plant still has one last gas year (October 2021-September 2022) to run through — and turns out it won’t be a neat closing act.

Dutch government to extract almost twice as much gas

Despite the original plans to extract 3.9 billion cubic metres of gas this year, the Ministry of Economic Affairs has informed that they now expect 7.6 billion cubic metres to be extracted before September 2022, writes NU.nl. 🙃

The reason for this jump is two-fold:

Firstly, the opening of a nitrogen plant in Zuidbroek is delayed. The plant was supposed to supplement the supply of low-calorific gas for Dutch households but now the mining in Groningen must cover the shortage.

Secondly, the Netherlands is covering Germany’s bottom. Demand from Germany has risen sharply as the country has decreased their own extraction of gas — all the while energy-saving measures there have proved less efficient than expected.

According to NU.nl, the outgoing Minister of Economic Affairs, Stef Blok, has “expressed his great concerns” about the high demand from Germany.

What about the earthquakes?

In recent years, the severity and frequency of earthquakes in the region around the extraction plant have increased.

READ MORE | Groningen residents experience three earthquakes in one day

While the Ministry of Economic Affairs says “It was previously calculated by TNO that extracting 7.5 billion cubic meters of gas has little or no effect,” the engineering firm has been asked to perform a new seismic threat and risk analysis for Groningen.

Based on these new risk calculations, the Ministry of Economic Affairs will make the final decision about how much gas to extract in Groningen by April 1.

Opening is “incomprehensible”

However, the Groninger Soil Movement (GBB) which defends the interest of people affected by the gas extraction, says “The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate is playing with the safety of Groningers.”

The movement emphasises the dangerous and costly effects of gas extraction for residents and calls an increase in extraction “incomprehensible.”

“The increase in gas extraction means that the unsafe situation in Groningen will continue even longer, especially with a lagging reinforcement operation. In addition, it remains a guess when the gas tap will be turned off for good – people in Groningen live in uncertainty and are worried about their future,” the GBB writes in a statement.

What do you think of the potential increase in gas extraction? Tell us in the comments below!

Image: CreativeNature/Depositphotos

Previous articleNo ‘afspraak’? No problem! More walk-in booster shots to start next week
Next article‘Pas op’ for poop! Your Albert Heijn cheese may have E.coli in it
Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰
A Dane with a special place in her heart for Minnesota, Christine is now falling in love with everything Dutch. Between finishing her bachelor’s degree, learning Dutch, and doing yoga teacher training, you will find her wandering about the Hague. Always up for visiting new places, she loves to explore the Netherlands with friends and takes pride in scoping out cute cafés (wherein to discuss books, big plans, and food).

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Health

‘Pas op’ for poop! Your Albert Heijn cheese may have E.coli in it

Bought some Albert Heijn cheese recently? Firstly, look at you go! You shop at Albert Heijn. Secondly, maybe don't eat...
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 -

Latest posts

Dutch Quirk 22: Give everyone three kisses to say hello

Cara Räker 🇩🇪 -
So, here's a quirk that gets awkward really quickly if you get it wrong: the Dutch custom to greet you with three kisses on...

‘Pas op’ for poop! Your Albert Heijn cheese may have E.coli in it

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 -
Bought some Albert Heijn cheese recently? Firstly, look at you go! You shop at Albert Heijn. Secondly, maybe don't eat the cheese. ✋🧀 Why? Well,...

Groningen gas tap to extract nearly twice as much gas in spite of earthquakes

Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰 -
The gas field in Groningen has been a source of debate and frustration in the Netherlands for years. So, when the expected closure of...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X