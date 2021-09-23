Half a million Dutchies have trouble paying their energy bill

Around 550,000 households in the Netherlands have trouble paying their energy bill — reports the TNO.

Many of these Dutch households are in what’s called energiearmoede (energy poverty), which is caused by a rise in gas prices.

On top of that, half the population are not able to adequately insulate their homes.

Worse in the northeast

The problem is especially present in the northeast of the Netherlands. Many families in the region spend 13-20% of their income on energy alone. 😞

The study also states that three-quarters of the households in energy poverty are renting from housing associations, 12% of which rent privately and 12% owns a home.

What about sustainable energy?

Sustainable energy can help to reduce the overall energy bill, but this is not an option for many families. This is due to the fact that many tenants don’t have control over their homes.

Also, implementing sustainable energy in the home can save more in the long term, but getting started may be too costly for many households.

“If the gas price continues to rise, some households in this group will still have a payment problem,” says Peter Mulder, the author of the study.

