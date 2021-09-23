Half a million Dutchies have trouble paying their energy bill

NewsPolitics & Society
Nicole Ogden
stressed-man-holding-bill-in-front-of-computer
Image: hozard/Depositphotos

Around 550,000 households in the Netherlands have trouble paying their energy bill — reports the TNO.

Many of these Dutch households are in what’s called energiearmoede (energy poverty), which is caused by a rise in gas prices.

On top of that, half the population are not able to adequately insulate their homes.

Worse in the northeast

The problem is especially present in the northeast of the Netherlands. Many families in the region spend 13-20% of their income on energy alone. 😞

The study also states that three-quarters of the households in energy poverty are renting from housing associations, 12% of which rent privately and 12% owns a home.

READ MORE | Gas, electricity, water and more: ultimate guide to utilities in the Netherlands

What about sustainable energy?

Sustainable energy can help to reduce the overall energy bill, but this is not an option for many families. This is due to the fact that many tenants don’t have control over their homes.

Also, implementing sustainable energy in the home can save more in the long term, but getting started may be too costly for many households.

“If the gas price continues to rise, some households in this group will still have a payment problem,” says Peter Mulder, the author of the study.

What are your thoughts on this situation? Let us know in the comments below!

Feature Image: hozard/Depositphotos

Previous articleThe ultimate guide to gynaecology, birth control, and check-ups in the Netherlands
Next articleID, please — age limit being demanded for Dutch energy drinks
Nicole Ogden
Hailing from the bustling city of Bangkok, Nicole is a Thai/American international student who came to the Netherlands to study linguistics. When she's not reading books or listening to true crime podcasts, she's practising her singing and guitar skills! She is also attempting to pick up the Dutch language (moeilijk).

3 COMMENTS

  1. Our utility bill here in Friesland has gone up, but so has the cost of many other things. – We have always kept our thermostat no higher than 14-16 degrees, summer and winter. I should say we also keep the humidity down inside the house so as not to allow for the growth of mold at this temperature. – I have to wonder how many people who complain about their utility bill also go out to eat, go out to pubs or other non-essential things.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

ID, please — age limit being demanded for Dutch energy drinks

People in the Netherlands can waltz into any store, except for Aldi and Lidl, and buy the energy drink of...
Farah Al Mazouni -

Latest posts

ID, please — age limit being demanded for Dutch energy drinks

Farah Al Mazouni -
People in the Netherlands can waltz into any store, except for Aldi and Lidl, and buy the energy drink of their choice — but...

Half a million Dutchies have trouble paying their energy bill

Nicole Ogden -
Around 550,000 households in the Netherlands have trouble paying their energy bill — reports the TNO. Many of these Dutch households are in what's...

The ultimate guide to gynaecology, birth control, and check-ups in the Netherlands

Abbie Neale -
Have you recently moved to the Netherlands and are confused about how gynaecology, contraception, checkups and everything that comes with it works here? Then...

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X