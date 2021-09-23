Half a million Dutchies have trouble paying their energy bill

Around 550,000 households in the Netherlands have trouble paying their energy bill — reports the TNO.
Many of these Dutch households are in what’s called energiearmoede (energy poverty), which is caused by a rise in gas prices.
On top of that, half the population are not able to adequately insulate their homes.
Worse in the northeast
The problem is especially present in the northeast of the Netherlands. Many families in the region spend 13-20% of their income on energy alone. 😞
The study also states that three-quarters of the households in energy poverty are renting from housing associations, 12% of which rent privately and 12% owns a home.
What about sustainable energy?
Sustainable energy can help to reduce the overall energy bill, but this is not an option for many families. This is due to the fact that many tenants don’t have control over their homes.
Also, implementing sustainable energy in the home can save more in the long term, but getting started may be too costly for many households.
“If the gas price continues to rise, some households in this group will still have a payment problem,” says Peter Mulder, the author of the study.
Feature Image: hozard/Depositphotos
Our utility bill here in Friesland has gone up, but so has the cost of many other things. – We have always kept our thermostat no higher than 14-16 degrees, summer and winter. I should say we also keep the humidity down inside the house so as not to allow for the growth of mold at this temperature. – I have to wonder how many people who complain about their utility bill also go out to eat, go out to pubs or other non-essential things.
Subsidize insulation of the social housing stock. Win-win.
