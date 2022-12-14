Live in the Netherlands? You can now buy a vibrator at the HEMA

Francesca Burbano
Francesca Burbano
No longer will you have to order your vibrators from online stores discreetly. That’s right, ladies! As of now, many HEMA stores will be selling vibrators in collaboration with sex toy makers, EasyToys. 

The new line at HEMA focuses on sexual pleasure “without embarrassment,” reports De Telegraaf

Apart from lubricants, vibrating eggs, gift sets, condoms, massage oil, and vibrators will be found on the beauty and self-care shelves at HEMA. 

Normalising sexual pleasure

HEMA has taken a playful direction by selling sex toys at their stores with the goal of normalising sexual pleasure.

Face masks, makeup, and shower products contribute to making women feel good about themselves, so why stop there?

Unit manager of the store department, Tamara van Geest, explains that “sexual pleasure is part of feeling beautiful and healthy. It’s something we at HEMA see as something very normal and should be made accessible.” 

READ MORE | Sex education in the Netherlands 

Eroticism group, EQOM, the parent company of EasyToys, stands with HEMA, stating that “sex toys are now a socially accepted phenomenon.” 

Mixed reviews

While we’re all for sexual freedom in 2022, there are divided reviews about it, leaving a lot of people wondering if HEMA is crossing a line. 

Translation: “I don’t know exactly what to think of this yet. I tend to WTF because the Hema is a family-friendly store. So I do wonder if these units will also be physically available in stores.”

People are finding it strange that HEMA would sell vibrators as a ‘family-friendly’ store.

Others are not fully against the idea but think that HEMA should sell these sex toys online rather than in person or make a special +18 department where toddlers won’t come across. 

What do you think about HEMA selling sex toys from now on? Tell us in the comments below!

