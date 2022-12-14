Amsterdam will soon offer free OV tickets to those with lower incomes

Come April of next year, Amsterdam residents earning up to 130% of the minimum income can apply for up to eight free OV (“Openbaar Vervoer” or public transport) tickets per household.

As Het Parool reports, this comes as an initiative by the Amsterdam vervoerregio (transport authority) to compensate “people who desperately need [it]” for the rising public transport rates.

Did someone say free OV?

Yes! The tickets in question will allow an hour and a half of free use of all forms of public transport that are operative within the Amsterdam region — meaning buses, trams, and metros of the GVB, EBS and Conexxion. 🚌

While trains are not included in this initiative, the Amsterdam Transport Authority believes that the offered tickets will be sufficient to allow households to travel to and from all destinations within the Amsterdam region.

READ MORE | Getting a cheap Dutch train ticket: 7 tips for the best deals

The plan still needs to be approved at the Regional Council meeting, which will take place on 20 December. This meeting, along with other necessary preparations, is the reason why the tickets won’t be given out until spring of 2023. 🎟️

Rising cost of public transport

Similar to the price increase of NS’ train tickets in 2023, prices for regional public transport will also rise sharply in the coming year. 📈

READ MORE | Amsterdammers! You can finally use your bank card to check into Dutch public transport

While they are set to rise at an average of 7.24%, Amsterdam and its surrounding areas are preparing to see an increase of 8.4%! Reasons for this sharp price increase include the rising energy cost, and inflation.

Future plans

The city council of Amsterdam may introduce other plans to make public transport even more accessible for the public.

For instance, it previously announced that it is planning to make public transport free on Saturdays for all children up to age 11. Fingers crossed! 🤞🏼

What do you think of Amsterdam’s public transport plans? Tell us in the comments!