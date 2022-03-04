Hermitage Amsterdam cuts its ties with Russia: majority of the museum to close

NewsInternationalPolitics & Society
Jana Vondráčková 🇨🇿
Photo-of-Hermitage-Museum-Amsterdam
Image: Depositphotos https://cz.depositphotos.com/546048564/stock-photo-hermitage-museum-amstel-river-amsterdam.html [EDITORIAL ONLY]

Hermitage Amsterdam is cutting its ties with Russia with immediate effect. A major part of the museum will close as a result.

The museum, located on the river Amstel, worked in close collaboration with the State Hermitage Museum in Saint Petersburg for the past three decades.

The partnership allowed the Amsterdam museum to “draw from one of the world’s most famous collections of art” for their exhibitions and led to “beautiful, well-attended exhibitions in Amsterdam.”

However, with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, this now comes to an end. “War destroys everything, including 30 years of cooperation,” says a statement on the museum’s website.

No other choice

Up until now, Hermitage Amsterdam shied away from making big statements about political developments in Russia.

“After all, politics focuses on everyday reality and our orientation lies with the art treasurers and movements that span across centuries,” the museum said.

The relationship between the two museums was characterised by the expression “art connects.” But a line was crossed with the Russian invasion. “The Hermitage Amsterdam currently has no other choice.”

“Like everyone else, we hope for peace. And for future changes in Russia that will allow us to restore ties with the Hermitage Saint Petersburg,” the statement concludes.

Part of the building remains open

Amsterdam Hermitage was also supposed to house a part of a collection from the Amsterdam Museum, which is currently undergoing renovations. This has been suspended for the time being, reports the NOS.

However, the Museum van de Geest, an independent museum that exhibits Outsider art in the Hermitage, will remain open.

What do you think of this decision? Let us know in the comments!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous articleMoving to Eindhoven: 9 things you need to know
Next articleThe Netherlands prepares to take in 25,000 Ukrainian refugees
Jana Vondráčková 🇨🇿
Originally from the Czech Republic, Jana moved to the Netherlands for her studies. She fell in love with the local biking culture, and you’ll see her drifting through the streets of Rotterdam on her pink bike even in the worst possible weather (think rain, snow, hail, or all three). Besides advocating for Rotterdam as the best Dutch city, she likes to wander around with a camera in her hand.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

International

The Netherlands prepares to take in 25,000 Ukrainian refugees

The government is working actively towards creating at least 25,000 emergency spaces for Ukrainian refugees arriving in the Netherlands. The...
Cara Räker 🇩🇪 -

Latest posts

The Netherlands prepares to take in 25,000 Ukrainian refugees

Cara Räker 🇩🇪 - 0
The government is working actively towards creating at least 25,000 emergency spaces for Ukrainian refugees arriving in the Netherlands. The Netherlands is divided into...

Hermitage Amsterdam cuts its ties with Russia: majority of the museum to close

Jana Vondráčková 🇨🇿 - 0
Hermitage Amsterdam is cutting its ties with Russia with immediate effect. A major part of the museum will close as a result. The museum,...

Moving to Eindhoven: 9 things you need to know

DutchReview Crew - 0
✍ Sarah O'Leary, Jana Vondráčková, Abuzer van Leeuwen People are always banging on about Randstad. It’s the place to be, they say. But is that...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X