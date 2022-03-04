Hermitage Amsterdam cuts its ties with Russia: majority of the museum to close

Hermitage Amsterdam is cutting its ties with Russia with immediate effect. A major part of the museum will close as a result.

The museum, located on the river Amstel, worked in close collaboration with the State Hermitage Museum in Saint Petersburg for the past three decades.

The partnership allowed the Amsterdam museum to “draw from one of the world’s most famous collections of art” for their exhibitions and led to “beautiful, well-attended exhibitions in Amsterdam.”

However, with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, this now comes to an end. “War destroys everything, including 30 years of cooperation,” says a statement on the museum’s website.

No other choice

Up until now, Hermitage Amsterdam shied away from making big statements about political developments in Russia.

“After all, politics focuses on everyday reality and our orientation lies with the art treasurers and movements that span across centuries,” the museum said.

The relationship between the two museums was characterised by the expression “art connects.” But a line was crossed with the Russian invasion. “The Hermitage Amsterdam currently has no other choice.”

“Like everyone else, we hope for peace. And for future changes in Russia that will allow us to restore ties with the Hermitage Saint Petersburg,” the statement concludes.

Part of the building remains open

Amsterdam Hermitage was also supposed to house a part of a collection from the Amsterdam Museum, which is currently undergoing renovations. This has been suspended for the time being, reports the NOS.

However, the Museum van de Geest, an independent museum that exhibits Outsider art in the Hermitage, will remain open.

