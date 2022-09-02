Going mobile: you can now pay for your HEMA haul from anywhere in the store

NewsEconomyWeird
Mihály Droppa
Mihály Droppa
HEMA-store-in-th-Netherlands
Image: Depositphotos https://hu.depositphotos.com/253213168/stock-photo-street-view-of-a-hema.html

One of the biggest problems of your life is getting solved: if you’re shopping in HEMA, you don’t need to go to the cash register anymore! Yey! 

No, this doesn’t mean that you can walk out without paying, but the process will be a lot easier. 

According to RTL Nieuws, from September, instead of walking to the cash desk, an employee will come to you with a checkout app on their smartphone and allow you to pay that way. What a relief, right? 😅

READ MORE | Transaction declined: why don’t my bank cards work in the Netherlands?

Wild queues in HEMA are not unheard of.

The app accepts debit cards, credit cards from Visa (finally!), Mastercard, and payments via Apple Pay and Google Pay. 

From the beginning of this month, Hema will start with a three-week trial period, working together with ING and a payment processor CCV, which developed the SoftPOS app

Easy-peasy shopping experience 

Not only will internationals without specific Dutch bank cards be able to breathe a sigh of relief, but HEMA also thinks it will provide a better customer experience for those who come to pick up an online order. 

“Now they can pay directly to the employee who hands over the package to them,” a HEMA spokesperson tells RTL Nieuws. 

Don’t worry, the old method is going to stay as well

If you are a non-tech person, don’t worry! You don’t need to have any apps or even a card to visit HEMA. 

READ MORE | Banking in the Netherlands: the complete guide

You can still go to the cash register and pay using good ol’ cash, even if you might look a bit old-school (but hey, that’s hip!) The goal of this upgrade goal is to have fewer queues in the stores, so you’ll also be winning with a lower waiting time.

Show me the receipts

Don’t worry; it will be possible to receive a digital receipt if you provide your 06 phone number or email address. However, you can also still go with the paper receipt if you want. 

The Netherlands is already quite comfortable with cashless payment methods — and who knows, in the future, this may also be brought into other stores. 👀

What do you think about this handy new upgrade? Would you miss it if, at some point, cash payment would disappear? Let us know in the comments!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous articleHoera! F1 Champion Max Verstappen receives royal honour
Mihály Droppa
Mihály Droppa
Mihály fell in love with (and in) Amsterdam, so he quit his NGO job in Hungary and moved to the Netherlands to become a journalist. His apartment is full of plants and books, two dogs, and a random mouse in the kitchen. You might find him in Vondelpark, where he spends most of his life throwing tennis balls for his vizslas and listening to podcasts. His nickname is Mex — ask him why!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Entertainment

Hoera! F1 Champion Max Verstappen receives royal honour

Racing his way to the very top, Formula One champion Max Verstappen was appointed as an officer in the Order...
Liana Pereira -

Latest posts

Hoera! F1 Champion Max Verstappen receives royal honour

Liana Pereira - 0
Racing his way to the very top, Formula One champion Max Verstappen was appointed as an officer in the Order of Oranje-Nassau yesterday! 🎖 The...

Unbe-live-able: The Netherlands faces its highest rent increase ever since 2014

Gaelle Salem - 0
Thinking of relocating to the lowlands? Think again. As of July, rent just became 3% more expensive than 12 months before — making it...

Summer said, “hold on a minute!”: warm weather again this weekend

Juni Moltubak - 0
We might technically (and meteorologically) be in the autumn now, but summer hasn't given up just yet. Today and the rest of the weekend...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X