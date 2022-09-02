Going mobile: you can now pay for your HEMA haul from anywhere in the store

One of the biggest problems of your life is getting solved: if you’re shopping in HEMA, you don’t need to go to the cash register anymore! Yey!

No, this doesn’t mean that you can walk out without paying, but the process will be a lot easier.

According to RTL Nieuws, from September, instead of walking to the cash desk, an employee will come to you with a checkout app on their smartphone and allow you to pay that way. What a relief, right? 😅

Can anybody tell me why you would queue to enter a #hema store? pic.twitter.com/mar8xYhUNE — Nicolas Kint (@nicolaskint) May 2, 2014 Wild queues in HEMA are not unheard of.

The app accepts debit cards, credit cards from Visa (finally!), Mastercard, and payments via Apple Pay and Google Pay.

From the beginning of this month, Hema will start with a three-week trial period, working together with ING and a payment processor CCV, which developed the SoftPOS app.

Easy-peasy shopping experience

Not only will internationals without specific Dutch bank cards be able to breathe a sigh of relief, but HEMA also thinks it will provide a better customer experience for those who come to pick up an online order.

“Now they can pay directly to the employee who hands over the package to them,” a HEMA spokesperson tells RTL Nieuws.

Don’t worry, the old method is going to stay as well

If you are a non-tech person, don’t worry! You don’t need to have any apps or even a card to visit HEMA.

You can still go to the cash register and pay using good ol’ cash, even if you might look a bit old-school (but hey, that’s hip!) The goal of this upgrade goal is to have fewer queues in the stores, so you’ll also be winning with a lower waiting time.

Show me the receipts

Don’t worry; it will be possible to receive a digital receipt if you provide your 06 phone number or email address. However, you can also still go with the paper receipt if you want.

The Netherlands is already quite comfortable with cashless payment methods — and who knows, in the future, this may also be brought into other stores. 👀

What do you think about this handy new upgrade? Would you miss it if, at some point, cash payment would disappear? Let us know in the comments!