HORECA support for restrictions has fallen to zero: will not close at 7 PM

It seems like half the Netherlands is holding its breath, waiting for Rutte and De Jonge to explain the partial lockdown at the press conference tonight. Meanwhile, Koninklijke Horeca Nederland (KHN) has released a statement saying catering will not close at 7 PM — no matter the law.

Looking at the expected coronavirus measures, it appears that Dutch catering establishments will have to close at 7 PM, starting from tomorrow. Nevertheless, the KHN has announced that they back any establishment that decides not to do so.

Symbolic measures

KHN emphasises that the RIVM’s source and contact research shows that only 2,9% of infections are contracted via the catering industry. They, therefore, understand the new measures to be purely symbolic — and once again placing a strain on the industry.

2,9% van de besmettingen komen volgens RIVM rapport van bron & contactonderzoek uit de horeca. Focus je als kabinet daar waar je écht effect sorteert. pic.twitter.com/WLDpVrezdn — Dirk Beljaarts (@dbeljaarts) November 12, 2021 “According to the RIVM report from source & contact research, 2.9% of the infections come from the catering industry. As a cabinet, focus on where you really have an effect.”

In fact, the KHN says “the burden of failed government policy is once again placed with catering entrepreneurs.” Take that, Rutte. 😬

The union FNV is also against the potential measures, reports AD. Director Edwin Vlek explains that catering employees have done their best to comply with the regulations over the past few months, scanning QR codes in addition to their usual tasks. “Nevertheless, the catering industry is now getting a stench for thanks,” he says.

Financially impossible

According to the KHN, there’s no financial leeway for the catering industry anymore. If establishments decide to stay open it “is about survival.”

Financial support for HORECA ended in October so, at the moment, only nightclubs can claim any form of government compensation. The chairman of the KHN tells AD that the government “should come with 100% compensation,” if the restricted opening hours are enforced.

Additionally, the KHN fears that the new measures will be the last drop that pushes employees to find permanent work in other sectors.

