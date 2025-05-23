🇳🇱 Want to learn Dutch? Fantastisch! Take the first step and find a Dutch language school

Watch out! Dutch travellers to France could face up to €540 in driving fines

Smile, you’re getting fined! 📸

Federica Marconi
Federica Marconi
Dutch holidaymakers beware: if you’re heading to France, keep both eyes on the road and your wallets, because these new speed cameras are no joke.

France is rolling out AI-powered cameras, and your summer trip could become a very expensive affair. Let’s see why. 👀

Say bonjour to the camera 

The days of simply slowing down for a speed camera are over.

The French automobile union, 40 Millions d’automobilistes, revealed that these smart cameras use artificial intelligence to detect driving errors and can fine you for up to four offences in one snap.

They’ll be checking your speed, phone use, seat belt, and whether you’re tailgating — all at once.

A-person-driving-while-looking-at-the-phone-on-the-motorway
No more low-key texting behind the wheel. Image: Dreamstime

And yes, that could mean a whopping  €540 in one go… talk about a souvenir no one asked for. 💸

The French government is pumping €46.3 million into expanding and upgrading the system, with at least 500 multitasking machines set to go live soon, mostly in cities.

So, if you’re cruising through Lyon or Marseille, don’t even think about checking Google Maps without a hands-free setup. 📵

Road safety or just a cash machine?

Not everyone’s clinking champagne glasses over this update.

As 40 Millions d’automobilistes says, these radars are more about euros than ethics.

Their concern? The wrong driver might get fined. Think about someone who’s cut off and can’t maintain a safe distance, yet still ends up with a fine. Fair? Nee. Profitable? Absoluut. 💰

The association argues that what’s needed is more real police on the road, not AI playing judge, jury, and executioner. 

But hey, it’s 2025 — the robots have taken over our emails, art, and now, apparently, our parking tickets. 🫣

What do you think — smart safety upgrade or sneaky tourist tax? Will these AI cams keep roads safer, or just wallets lighter?

