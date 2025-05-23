A heartbreaking discovery has shed more light on the case of Jeffrey and Emma from Beerta, Groningen. 👇

Just fifteen minutes after their father drove away with them last Saturday, their car was seen entering the water in Winschoten around 3:45 pm, according to newly reviewed security footage.

The bodies of the two children and their father were then retrieved on Tuesday, with the police believing that they most likely drowned.

As the main suspect (Klaas Bijl, the children’s father) has also died, authorities confirmed that there will be no legal proceedings. However, a full investigation is ongoing and could take several more weeks.

Amid this sorrow, the community rises

A wave of compassion has emerged, with the NOS reporting that a fundraiser launched to support the farewell of Jeffrey and Emma has now raised over €116,000, with nearly 7,000 donations flooding in.

The children’s family warmly supported the fundraiser, wishing to give Jeffrey and Emma a beautiful and loving farewell.

Bloemenzee en knuffels van mensen die Jeffrey en Emma herdenken na een trieste gebeurtenis 🐻🕯🥀 pic.twitter.com/5SX7PeEabZ— AggieFotografie.nl (@AggieFotografie) May 22, 2025

🇬🇧 Translation: Sea of ​​flowers and hugs from people remembering Jeffrey and Emma after a sad event 🐻🕯️🥀

“Unbelievable that people gave so much so quickly, and that it kept going on. I also looked at the counter a few times last night,” the fundraiser’s organiser told the ANP news agency. Any leftover funds will be thoughtfully discussed with the children’s mother.

Past domestic violence reports were brushed aside

Meanwhile, questions are being raised about prior incidents within the family. The NOS revealed that several reports of domestic violence had been filed through Veilig Thuis, the Dutch domestic violence hotline.

Adding to the concerns, police had visited Bijl’s home the night before the tragic event.

The children’s mother had expressed fear that he might harm them, but officers who responded reportedly found no cause for action at the time, according to Dagblad van het Noorden.

As investigators continue to piece together the timeline, the community’s support for Jeffrey and Emma stands as a poignant reminder of the kindness people can show in the darkest of times.

