Here’s how Hurricane Humberto might affect the Netherlands

Autumn coats or shorts?

Emanuela Occhipinti
Emanuela Occhipinti
The Netherlands is bracing for a week of shifting autumn weather, with the possibility of Hurricane Humberto’s effects reaching Dutch shores by the end of the week.

While the Category 5 storm is currently making its way across the Atlantic, Weeronline reports that its remnants are expected to steer towards Europe and could influence Dutch conditions from Friday onwards.

The week starts mild with scattered showers

We can expect a relatively calm start to the week, with temperatures hovering around 18 to 19 degrees Celsius. On Monday and Tuesday, showers will pop up mainly in western and northwestern parts of the country, though most areas should stay largely dry.

From Wednesday, easterly winds will bring drier and brighter conditions. Sunshine returns to much of the country, though the daytime highs will dip slightly to 16 to 17 degrees.

Nights, however, will feel noticeably colder, with temperatures plunging to just above freezing in some areas.

A touch of ground frost is possible, so gloves may be a good idea for early morning commutes.

Humberto could make landfall this Friday

Uncertainty sets in from Friday onwards as Humberto approaches.

Forecast models suggest the former hurricane will impact the British Isles before shifting towards northern Europe, but its exact path remains unclear.

Two scenarios are on the table for the Netherlands:

  • If Humberto follows the northern track (via Scotland to Norway), we may experience a spell of rain followed by milder, late-summer conditions as southerly winds move in.
  • If Humberto follows the southern track, we’ll likely experience a cooler, more unsettled path, with stronger westerly winds and a decidedly autumnal feel.

What do you hope for — a late burst of summer or a fast track into autumn? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Emanuela traded pasta for passport stamps, wandering her way across the globe. With a Master’s in East Asian Studies she has a passion for Japanese literature. She decided to settle in the Netherlands to fully enjoy flower culture. When she’s not writing (rare, but it does happen), she’s on a mission to find the perfect skincare product and will gladly corner you for a passionate TED Talk on why sunscreen reapplication is the most important thing.

