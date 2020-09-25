So how rich was the Dutch East India Company? If you’re wondering what paid for all those pretty canals and houses in Amsterdam, Leiden and Utrecht, well, this image might explain it all a bit.
The Dutch East-India Company — Apple didn’t have anything on it!
And if you think Amazon is thrifty with deliveries, the VOC sent over one million voyagers across Asia, which is more than the rest of Europe combined. This in a time where a trip from Amsterdam to Batavia (Djakarta) would last no shorter than 8 to 10 months and many ships, or individual passengers, would never return.
Many of the massive sailing ships perished in storms, fell prey to piracy or infectious disease. Travelling at the time came at a huge risk, but once on location and with the right knowledge and attitude, there was a great chance of becoming wealthy and so many took the odds.
The company was also the first official company to issue stocks, which peaked during the Dutch “Tulip Mania”, a craze for tulip bulbs that are seen as the world’s first true financial bubble. The VOC’s stocks pushed the company’s worth to a massive 78 million Dutch guilders, which is a pretty solid business even today, but translates to a whopping $7,9 trillion dollar worth today… Yes, really, trillion. That’s 7,900 billion — or 79,000 million!
Modern-day companies don’t even compare (and that’s a good thing!)
At it’s peak the VOC was worth the equivalent of Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, ExxonMobil, Berkshire Hathaway, Tencent, and Wells Fargo put together. This means that the world’s most valuable company, Apple, is worth about 11% of the peak value of the VOC. Eat that, Steve Jobs!
It was also worth, roughly, the same amount as the GDPs of Japan and Germany of today added together. Can you dig it?
The company also employed 70,000(!) people across the globe, making it a textbook multinational by definition, and this was nearly four centuries ago!
The Dutch East India Company was also pretty evil
Of course, it wasn’t all fun and games with the Dutch East India Company. Despite bringing the Netherlands prosperity and successfully connecting the world, it also brought horrendous suffering for an endless number of people. For two centuries the VOC did whatever it had to make sure its assets were protected and profit was high.
That included slave trading, colonial oppression and absurd mistreatment of employees. If you think your job is tough today, try being a deckhand on a year and a half VOC-round trip or, even worse, a slave living in the dark belly of a ship!
The VOC is thought to have transported, or rather ‘displaced’, as many as 50,000 people from Africa to serve or trade as slaves in its colonies. It’s a staggering number, worse however is that many countries subjected even more people to slavery per individual nation than the Dutch and VOC ever managed to, creating a permanent “involuntary” change in demographics around the globe. The success of international trading companies like the VOC has forever put a stain on Europe’s colonial past.
Regardless of its endless exploitation these trading companies, and colonies, have shaped the world and are at the foot of today’s ‘multiculturalism’ and the modern-day economy. Still many people are in denial about their country’s colonial past. Holland, for one, definitely gained its historic wealth and fortune over the heads of others, which is not to say that it’s the fault of the modern Dutchman — it’s hard to blame someone for something they never had a hand in. But denial or downplaying it is flat-out ignorant and inexcusable.
It’s always wise to speak with some discretion to people of color, even in ‘multi-culti’ Holland, as the Indo and Moluccan people are direct descendants of the VOC-days and black Surinam and Antillean-people are African slave descendants, their Hindu-counterparts having been ‘contract labourers’ from the Indian-subcontinent which was hardly better than being a slave.
Still, we hope you enjoyed this piece about the Dutch East India Company, and maybe sparked some curiosity about the Dutch trading spirit and their adventurous outset on becoming a world leader. But it would be irresponsible for us not to have mentioned the downsides that came with it. That much in the least is what every Dutchman owes the world, especially given that people of a colonial past are of such vital importance to modern Holland as we know it today.
Editor’s note: This article was originally published in December 2017 and was updated in September 2020 for your reading pleasure.
An excellent article. Yes it is true the modern Dutch aren’t responsible for the way their forefathers plundered the colonies, but they must recognize that wealth passes down generations so they are in many ways living well today while the descendants of the colonies struggle to recover from both the financial and social costs.
Well, it’s history all right?
How does it compare to the value and influence of the British East India Company?
“That’s 7,900 billion – or 79,000 million!” – 7,900 billion is 7,900,000 million.
This article is non-sense, based on bad math and assumptions that annual inflation rate was 3% since the 1600s. This is not how it works.
Then how does it work? At one time VOC owned > 20.000 ships, more than all of the other coutries combined and employed almost 1% of global jobs. They owned land and traded with all of Asia, but also where very succesfull and profitable traders with Eastern Europe (Hanze-sities, Russia and the Baltic nations).
Cool. The article reiterates the fact that might is right. It is ok to rape, loot, plunder and define ones rules and laws if one can get away with it.
So the Dutch East India company took risks and managed to create wealth for the shareholders, they did that by the rules and laws they defined and created, the ends justified the means used.
Europeans/Americans (Caucasians in general) used their abilities to enrich their nations and sustain it as best they can today.
Most of the Caucasian majority nations have never truly apologized for their past shenanigans and will never rightly admit to it. Only caucasian europeans for the first and only time made slavery a generational thing i.e. in the past Egyptians or Romans etc had slaves but those slaves, had children and those children were freed people able to pursue a free life.
This article celebrates the wealth created by the Dutch East India company, the article as a token acknowledgement mentions how a lot of that wealth was amassed. Will it lead to a discussion with Holland or Europe etc around the past that would lead to meaningful decisions, I doubt that. Shit happened and so be it.
Maybe non caucasian nations will get smart and get mighty as well. Sadly it is a zero sum game, the resources of this planet are finite and to get mighty and powerful who controls the resources has and will always be the fight.
Enlightenment doesn’t come easily.
Leibniz (spelling?) was one of the great thinkers of all time and apparently Dutch.
Wasn’t it primarily the West Indian Company (WIC) that engaged in the slave trade? They were major players in the Atlantic slave trade. In the East Indies I don’t think that was a major thing? So overall they may not have been significantly more evil than especially Facebook today.
And here it is. You are stuck in the past. And the world is far ahead. Till when you will sing of your glories??
History always help
yes and they owe indonesia very huge amount of money that they can’t even pay. and Indonesian people never ask for anything from them. evil company killed so many people in Indonesia.