Icelandair has had enough: so they’ve sent their own staff to help at Schiphol

NewsInternational
Juni Moltubak
Juni Moltubak
photo-of-worker-at-schiphol-airport
Image: Depositphotos https://no.depositphotos.com/165036186/stock-photo-male-airport-worker.html

As the summer chaos continues, Icelandair is now sending its own employees to carry and unload luggage at Schiphol Airport.

Passengers are not the only ones frustrated at Schiphol this summer — airlines are also fed up with the Dutch airport’s chaotic conditions. So, Icelandair has (rightly) taken the matter into its own hands. 💪

Wants to avoid delays 

Why has the airline started shipping its own staff to the Netherlands’ main airport? It’s simple — to avoid delays. Now that’s an original thought! Schiphol, take notes. 🤓 

We’re all sick and tired of hearing about the airport chaos at this point, especially because it doesn’t seem like it’s getting better at all. So it’s refreshing to come across some positive news from people trying to find solutions! 

READ MORE | Chaos at Schiphol: why the biggest Dutch airport is struggling so much

Until now, passengers themselves have had to find solutions to avoid delays on their part. 

Some took to jumping onto the luggage band to retrieve their bags, others tried showing up as much as six hours in advance to catch a flight (of course, now you’re only allowed in a pitiful four hours in advance, but you get the point). 

What else can be done?

Schiphol has blamed this year’s summer chaos on staff shortages, after two years of very limited traffic due to the you-know-what. 😷

It’s still a mystery to most why it’s so difficult for Schiphol to simply ✨ hire more staff ✨ but until we get a better explanation we’ll have to settle with creative outsourcing solutions like the one offered by Icelandair… 🤷🏽‍♂️

READ MORE | WTF?! Schiphol ranked among top 20 best airports in the world

You’d think a big, busy airport like Schiphol would be well prepared to handle, well, flights and travellers. But alas, so far, Shiphol’s own solutions to the problem have consisted of:

  • Handing out free stroopwafels in the lines 🤘🏽
  • Setting up tents so people don’t have to wait in the rain 😎
  • Blaming the fact that nobody wants to work for them 🥲

So, needless to say, we’re welcoming Icelandair’s helping hand, if that’s what it takes to not miss flights… 

How have you experienced the Schiphol drama this summer? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous articleBarbecuing in the Netherlands: how do the Dutch do BBQs?
Next articleThe Dutch work the highest number of years in the EU (but there’s a catch)
Juni Moltubak
Juni Moltubak
Juni moved to the Netherlands after realizing how expensive tuition fees in the UK are, and never regretted her choice of studying in The Hague. After three years of Political Science, she is ready for a new adventure — an internship at DutchReview! When you don’t see her typing on her laptop she can be found strolling around Haagse Bos or sitting in her lovely garden scrolling through interior design TikToks.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

International

The Netherlands ranks 4th best country in the world for working abroad in 2022

The Netherlands has landed in 4th place in the world rankings for working abroad according to Expat Insider 2022. With...
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 -

Latest posts

The Netherlands ranks 4th best country in the world for working abroad in 2022

Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 - 0
The Netherlands has landed in 4th place in the world rankings for working abroad according to Expat Insider 2022. With such a great work-life...

The Dutch and time: how their language shows they are planning maniacs

Aurora Signorazzi - 9
The Dutch are crazy about a lot of things, like splitting the bill, or eating chocolate sprinkles for breakfast. But their one true love...

Wild swimming in the Netherlands and why you should dive in

Freya Sawbridge - 0
When I was housesitting in Amsterdam's IJburg neighbourhood, I started wild swimming. 🌊 The house was located right next to the IJmeer, which made convincing...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X