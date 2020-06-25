The US embassy in the Netherlands has done an about-turn, after telling radio station BNR that Trump’s latest ban on entry visas also extends to Europeans.

The news means that it is possible that European tourists could still visit the United States before the end of this year. Europeans have been banned from entering the United States since mid-March — unless they are a US citizen or permanent resident.

The US embassy has apologized after telling BNR the incorrect information. BNR had asked the embassy whether Trump’s announcement of an extended entry ban also applied to the travel ban for Europeans. “This is an extension of the original order that banned Europeans (and all other tourists/travellers to the US),” the embassy responded.

“The Presidential Proclamation is an extension of something that was already in place for immigrant visas, but it is different than the COVID-related travel ban,” the spokesperson clarified.

So when can Europeans visit the US?

Actually — there’s no news yet. Despite the travel ban already being in place for over three months, the US government hasn’t commented on when it could be lifted. Europeans will need to remain in travel-purgatory until it’s lifted.

Which countries are banned?

The original presidential proclamation refers to the 26 Schengen states: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.

