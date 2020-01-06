The Netherlands is in for a mild January, at least for the first half of the month. Temperatures from 11 to 14 degrees will be commonplace, so it’s safe to say that for now, winter is over, RTL Nieuws reports.

This does mean that we’re unlikely to get snow any time soon: after a disappointingly grey and wet Christmas, some of you might have been hoping for a white January. However, it’s going to be way too mild for that to happen. Temperatures between 13 and 14 degrees can be expected this week, and next week, you also won’t see temperatures drop close to zero.

Climate change is definitely partly to blame, but according to Buienradar meteorologist Marc de Jong, the warm temperatures are also down to chance. Over the last few weeks, warm, moist air has been coming in over the Netherlands from the sea. That’s not likely to change over the next two weeks.

As always with the Netherlands, warm does not necessarily mean ‘weather you want to be outside in’. There’ll be days with mist and light rain over the next couple of weeks, but some days will be dry: and this Friday there’ll even be sunny spells! (We take what we can get around here, ok.)

Given how the Netherlands’ unpredictable weather works, we can’t say for sure that this is the end of winter, but we certainly have a reprieve for a couple of weeks!

Feature image: Free-Photos/Pixabay.