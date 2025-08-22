These Dutch TikToks perfectly capture the magic of SAIL Amsterdam 2025

- Advertisement -

Ringing in Amsterdam’s 750th anniversary with a special edition of SAIL, this Dutch maritime festival is officially back with a bang! 🥳

Featuring over 10,000 rigged sailing vessels and boats, SAIL is a free-to-attend event held every five years for fans of nautical history — or just those of us who want to see some cool ships up close!

Can’t get off work or make it to Amsterdam? Geen stress, because these TikToks are here to immerse you in the action. 🙌

Good to know: The SAIL app is available for iPhone and Android, offering a handy overview of where and when all the events are happening. 🤳

Hop aboard from the comfort of your couch

Let’s just say that the first day, with hundreds of vessels surging down the IJ, is always a sight to behold:

Most activities take place around the IJ in Amsterdam, just a stone’s throw from Amsterdam Centraal train station, perfect for commuters. And, as seen in this TikTok, the stands are well and truly PACKED.

Even the Dutch navy gets involved

Not ones to sit things out, the Dutch navy took a crack (or, should we say, a cannon shot) at the fun.

Ships, boats, ferries, and… cars?!

If you think it’s just boats chugging along Amsterdam’s canals, you may be in for a surprise. 👇

The perfect view for a sundowner

Those evening borrels must taste even sweeter with this stunning sight unfolding in front of you. 🍹

Have you attended SAIL Amsterdam before? Tell us all about your experiences in the comments below!