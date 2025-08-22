💰 Want to make your money work for you? Check the best investment apps in the Netherlands!
CultureSociety

These Dutch TikToks perfectly capture the magic of SAIL Amsterdam 2025

All aboard! 🚢⚓

Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Updated:
Ringing in Amsterdam’s 750th anniversary with a special edition of SAIL, this Dutch maritime festival is officially back with a bang! 🥳

Featuring over 10,000 rigged sailing vessels and boats, SAIL is a free-to-attend event held every five years for fans of nautical history — or just those of us who want to see some cool ships up close!

Can’t get off work or make it to Amsterdam? Geen stress, because these TikToks are here to immerse you in the action. 🙌

Good to know: The SAIL app is available for iPhone and Android, offering a handy overview of where and when all the events are happening. 🤳

Hop aboard from the comfort of your couch

Let’s just say that the first day, with hundreds of vessels surging down the IJ, is always a sight to behold:

@iamsterdam_official

⛵️ It’s finally here, the event we’ve been excitingly waiting for the past 10 years: SAIL! The first majestic ships have arrived in Amsterdam, filling the IJ with a truly spectacular view. 📍 @A’DAM LOOKOUT  📅 Until Sunday, you can admire the large ships in the IJhaven and enjoy a wide range of activities all across the city. 📲 Curious about the full programme? Download the SAIL app! #iamsterdam #amsterdam #SAIL2025 #MakeAWave #amsterdam750 @SAIL 2025

♬ Take My Mind – WizTheMc & bees & honey

Most activities take place around the IJ in Amsterdam, just a stone’s throw from Amsterdam Centraal train station, perfect for commuters. And, as seen in this TikTok, the stands are well and truly PACKED.

@driplist

its just insane seeing all these boats in one place!🤯 #netherlands #amsterdam #lifeinthenetherlands #Dutchlife #lifeinamsterdam

♬ original sound – Somi Lynda💕
Even the Dutch navy gets involved

Not ones to sit things out, the Dutch navy took a crack (or, should we say, a cannon shot) at the fun.

@suzannuh85

Royal Dutch Marine shoots canon Amsterdam sail was fantastic😍 #amsterdamsail2025 #sail #sailamsterdam2025 #sailamsterdam sail2025@SAIL 2025 @Sail Amsterdam @XPDC

♬ origineel geluid – suzannuh85

Ships, boats, ferries, and… cars?!

If you think it’s just boats chugging along Amsterdam’s canals, you may be in for a surprise. 👇

@vetlefjell

amsterdam sail 2025 has everything #amsterdamsail #sail #boats #cadillac #pinkcadillac

♬ Smalltown Boy – Bronski Beat

The perfect view for a sundowner

Those evening borrels must taste even sweeter with this stunning sight unfolding in front of you. 🍹

@iamsterdam_official

SAIL Amsterdam 2025: sunset views from the water ✨ Do you have SAIL plans today? #iamsterdam #uitinams #sail2025 #sail @SAIL 2025

♬ SAVE ME from rammor summer chill mix on youtube – Rammor

Have you attended SAIL Amsterdam before? Tell us all about your experiences in the comments below!

Feature Image:SAIL Amsterdam
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Liana juggles her role as an Editor with wrapping up a degree in cognitive linguistics and assisting with DutchReview's affiliate portfolio. Since arriving in the Netherlands for her studies in 2018, she's thrilled to have the 'write' opportunity to help other internationals feel more at home here — whether that's by penning an article on the best SIMs to buy in NL, the latest banking features, or important things to know about Dutch health insurance.

