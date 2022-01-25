Children under 13 shouldn’t home quarantine, the OMT suggests

Currently, entire primary school classes are sitting behind their desks, not at school, but at home. In the run-up to the press conference tonight, however, the OMT advises relaxing the quarantine policy.

According to the Outbreak Management Team (OMT), children under the age of 13 shouldn’t have to quarantine — even if they’ve been in close contact with a person infected with the coronavirus.

If the Dutch government decides to follow this advice, primary schools in the Netherlands could remain open as usual, reports RTL Nieuws.

Calls for relaxed measures

Just as in other sectors, education is calling upon the government to relax current coronavirus measures.

At the moment, quarantine policies for children mean that if three students test positive, an entire school class has to go home. According to the General Association of School Leaders (AVS), almost a quarter of students are at home because of these measures.

The hope is that children can return to the school bench after the press conference tonight. But how would this look exactly?

If the government adheres to the OMT advice, Rutte and Kuipers will announce that children up to the age of 12 can go to school as long as they don’t have coronavirus complaints themselves.

What do you think of this OMT advice? Should primary schools return to normal? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: choreograph/Depositphotos