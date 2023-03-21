It’s time! Keukenhof 2023 will officially open its doors this week

Looking for something to do to celebrate the beginning of spring? Perfect timing! One of the Netherlands’ most exciting attractions, Keukenhof, will open its doors on March 23.

The park will be open between 8 AM and 7:30 PM. So, get ready to take a stroll through the many flower gardens and be mesmerised by all the different bloemen.

Nog maar 3 dagen te gaan! pic.twitter.com/zZMUDnydRr — Keukenhof (@visitkeukenhof) March 20, 2023

Things to see and do at Keukenhof 2023

With boat trips, cycling and guided tours to help you explore the park, you will get every opportunity to see the tulips, crocuses, daffodils and other mooie flowers, RODI reports.

Great! How do I get there?

For those of us who don’t plan on cycling all the way to Keukenhof, there are buses from Schipol, Haarlem, Leiden Centraal and Amsterdam RAI, just to name a few.

If you are travelling by car, make sure to buy a parking ticket from the website beforehand.

One of those tanks who will be going with your fiets? You’ll earn yourself some free parking for bicycles, scooters and motorbikes.

Where can I get tickets for Keukenhof?

It’s simpel! Plan your trip and buy your tickets on Keukenhof’s website. You can expect to pay €19 for adults, €9 for children from the age of four, while kids under three can enjoy the park gratis.

Forget the rain. Go embrace spring and surround yourself with blooms of happiness at Keukenhof.

Will you be Are you making the trip to Keukenhof this year? Let us know in the comments!