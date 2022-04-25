Dutch Quirk #126: Play weird street games on King’s Day

If there’s something Dutchies love, it’s celebrating their beloved King on King’s Day. And part of the festivities includes a series of weird and wacky street games.

They already have weird sports and questionable habits when it comes to fire safety, so what’s another quirk on the list? 🤷🏻

What is it?

Most people know about King’s Day in the Netherlands, but what they may not know is the sheer number of street games people love to play. 🎯

If you’re planning on celebrating King’s Day in Amsterdam or another Dutch city, you might spot a few of these games including:

  • Koekhappen: Someone hangs cookies on some string in a line and everyone participating has to bite off pieces and finish their cookie to win. With their hands tied to their back too.
  • Sjoelen: Think shuffleboard, but shrink it down and put it on a table! Players push plastic or metal pucks into the scoring zone using their hands instead of shuffleboard sticks.
  • Spijkerpoepen: Perhaps the most bizarre one — you tie a piece of string around your waist and at the end of the string is a nail. Now, you’re supposed to get the nail inside the opening on a beer bottle or another small opening.

Sounds like a lot of fun right?! But there are even more street games to play! You just have to keep an eye out when you’re making your way around the city. 👀

Why do they do it?

Plenty of Dutch kids are trying to make a little extra cash. Many kids like to take part in the flea markets and sell their old clothes and toys. 🧸

However, some Dutchies like to set up these games for other people to play for a small fee. And even without kids, it’s hilarious to see (drunk) adults play these games and have the time of their lives. 🤪

While there are no official sources saying where these games came from, it’s likely that Dutch kids from the past made these games and passed them down across the generations. 🧓🏻

Why is it quirky?

These games are uniquely Dutch. These activities go hand-in-hand with King’s Day, even if they aren’t just for the royal celebrations. 👑

And almost every Dutchie has played them at some point. Whether as a kid at a friend’s birthday party or at a King’s Day celebration with your friends and family, most natives have tried a game or two.

Should you join in? 

Absolutely! No doubt you’ll find them a little chaotic and maybe a bit embarrassing if you’re a street game newbie (unless you’re on the sauce) but it’s all in good spirit. 🤗

These street games certainly made the childhoods of Dutch children, we’re sure they’d make adulthood a blast too. 😁

Have you ever tried playing one of these games? Tell us in the comments below!

Image: Bernd Schwabe in Hannover/Wikimedia Commons/CC3.0

