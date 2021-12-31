Say what? The Dutch fireworks ban will not be imposed this NYE

Another New Year’s Eve, another supposed fireworks ban — but will the Netherlands really experience a BOOM-less end to 2021?

Well if the Dutch BOAs have anything to do with it, no. Why? Because they won’t have anything to do with it.

BOAs can be thought of as Dutch police who patrol the streets of the Netherlands and make sure everyone is sticking to the outdoor public rules.

Usually, this involves ensuring that no one is setting off fireworks in the middle of the street around this time of year. 💥

More important things to worry about

However, this year, BOAs will be far too busy making sure that people stick to coronavirus rules — meaning the stomping out of fireworks will have to wait.

With the Netherlands in a nationwide lockdown, many people will be a bit stuck for how to celebrate this year. As a result, BOAs will likely be breaking up large gatherings.

And with a lack of employees, Chairman of the BOA ACP Trade Union, Richard Gerrits, explains to the NOS that “we will enforce what is most important at the moment, namely the coronavirus rules.”

And you know what, fair enough. There are worse things than fireworks — but for the love of Oliebollen, try not to make anyone’s job harder this year, it’s been a long one. 🙄

