Here’s why Limburg universities are fighting Dutch measures against foreign students

No limits for Limburg? 🤔

Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Last updated
photo-of-girl-with-backpack-in-front-of-dutch-houses
Image: Depositphotos

Measures deterring international students might be good news for some overcrowded Dutch universities in bigger cities, but not for Limburg — and institutions in the province were sure to let the Minister of Education know. 👀

Last Friday, various educational institutions in Limburg sent a warning letter to the Dutch parliament, expressing concerns about the economic impact of restrictions on the number of international students. 💸

Resisting the push for Dutch-only programmes

The Netherlands is a world-renowned provider of English-language degrees, but a move to increase the number of Dutch-only courses could change that.

READ MORE | 7 handy things to know before starting your university hunt in the Netherlands

Minister Dijkgraaf proposes, among other measures, that only one-third of bachelor’s degrees will be taught in a language that is not Dutch. Sounds like a literal language barrier… 🤨

Reducing the accessibility of studying for non-Dutch speakers shifts the international focus of places like Limburg, home to major institutions like Maastricht University.

Limburg institutions worry about the survival of universities and colleges in the face of these changes, as they are likely to deter so many students that some courses may no longer be taught.

Have you ever had a student serve your bitterballen, deliver your groceries, or pour your pint?

These won’t be the only jobs lost when international students are turned away — if courses become too exclusive, institutions could be forced to close. ❌

Different rules for different regions?

In their letter, the institutions stress the region’s unique need to maintain a large international student population.

Sharing 76% of its border with surrounding countries, Limburg’s international environment is “essential to increasing the quality of life in the region”, a Zuyd University professor told the NOS.

So why aren’t their cries of resistance being heard? Well, the big cities are shouting louder. 🗣

Limburg institutions believe that the push to limit international students unfairly reflects the issues experienced by their fellow institutions in the Randstad, from overcrowded lecture halls to the student housing crisis.

READ MORE | “No internationals”: A tale of exclusion in the Dutch housing market

“We don’t have those problems in Limburg”, insists the professor — showing they do not share the negative attitude of more central Dutch unis towards their international population.

This isn’t the first time institutions outside the Randstad have taken a different stance in the foreign student debate, but will this be the challenge that makes a difference?

What do you think about the measures to limit the number of international students in the Netherlands? Let us know in the comments below.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Dutch tulip season: where to see the best tulip fields in the Netherlands in 2024
Lottie joins DutchReview as an editorial intern after gaining a Bachelor’s in English from her native England. She continues to pursue all things literature in her MA Literature Today at Utrecht University. She is loving life here, and the ever-looming rainclouds often make it feel like a home from home. Lottie arrived to complete her studies and hone her writing skills — she’ll stay for the Dutch tranquility, tulips and tompouce.

