Dry and sunny weather is finally on the cards for the Netherlands!

After all that wind and rain, the Netherlands is expected to enjoy drier and sunnier weather over the next 30 days. However, Dutch weather isn’t one to play by the rules — we may also see some anomalies. 😳

February 2022 will go down as one of the strangest months for the weather. From three storms in one week (and a code red storm, at that) and too much rainwater, even for the Netherlands, the weather is only getting weirder.

Why? The Netherlands can expect what meteorologists are calling a “meteorological spring.” It is expected to start in late February and continue into March. 🏃🏻

February and March forecasts

According to Weerplaza, February 2022 will end “quite nicely”, maybe even spring-like! The weather will be especially nice this coming weekend (February 26 and 27), with plenty of sunshine!

However, not everyone is safe. The end of February will also be unusually rainy. ☔️ Some parts of the Netherlands can expect up to 200 millimetres of rain, while most of the west and southwest will be drier with 70 millimetres of rain.

Unusually cold weather in March

Meanwhile, March will also have some sunny weather and little rain — but if we turn to temperature, this is where things get weird. 🥶

Weerplaza expects significant temperature fluctuations, with extremely low temperatures around -5 to -6 degrees Celsius and extremely high temperatures from 10 to 13 degrees Celsius!

Of course, there are always chances of rain in the Netherlands but we shouldn’t be expecting anything too dramatic.

What kind of weather are you hoping for in March? Tell us in the comments!