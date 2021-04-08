Man arrested for a planned attack on vaccination centre in Den Helder

A 37-year-old man from Den Helder was arrested on suspicion of plotting a bomb attack on a coronavirus vaccination site.

The man allegedly wanted to cause an explosion at the former city hall of Den Helder — a place which is now being used as a vaccination site — using a firework bomb.

The police as well as the Public Prosecution Service regard the man’s actions as a terrorist offence.

“With his actions, the defendant intended to terrify the population and to disrupt the economic and social structures of the country,” states the Public Prosecution Service on its website.

Hampering national vaccination program

The man’s actions sabotage the Netherlands’ vaccination program. The attack would have had dire consequences for public health.

“The fewer people that can be vaccinated, the more victims the virus will claim,” adds the Public Prosecution Service. The suspect was arrested on March 18. Yesterday, his pre-trial detention was extended by 90 days.

This is not the first attack at a GGD location. Last month, there was an explosion at a coronavirus test street in North Holland. No one was injured, however, five windows were broken in the blast.

Feature Image: Dutchmen Photography/Shutterstock.com