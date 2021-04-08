Man arrested for a planned attack on vaccination centre in Den Helder

NewsCrime
Jana Vondráčková
photo-of-two-dutch-police-officers-on-street
Image: Dutchmen Photography/Shutterstock.com [Editorial Use Only]

A 37-year-old man from Den Helder was arrested on suspicion of plotting a bomb attack on a coronavirus vaccination site. 

The man allegedly wanted to cause an explosion at the former city hall of Den Helder — a place which is now being used as a vaccination site — using a firework bomb.

The police as well as the Public Prosecution Service regard the man’s actions as a terrorist offence. 

“With his actions, the defendant intended to terrify the population and to disrupt the economic and social structures of the country,” states the Public Prosecution Service on its website.

Hampering national vaccination program 

The man’s actions sabotage the Netherlands’ vaccination program. The attack would have had dire consequences for public health. 

“The fewer people that can be vaccinated, the more victims the virus will claim,” adds the Public Prosecution Service. The suspect was arrested on March 18. Yesterday, his pre-trial detention was extended by 90 days. 

This is not the first attack at a GGD location. Last month, there was an explosion at a coronavirus test street in North Holland. No one was injured, however, five windows were broken in the blast. 

How do you feel about this man’s action? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: Dutchmen Photography/Shutterstock.com

Previous articleA biertje on the terrace? Here are some of the relaxations we may see after April 21
Jana Vondráčková

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Health

A biertje on the terrace? Here are some of the relaxations we may see after April 21

Opening terraces and shops, lifting the curfew, and increasing the maximum number of visitors at home per day from one...
Jana Vondráčková -
Read more

Latest posts

Man arrested for a planned attack on vaccination centre in Den Helder

Jana Vondráčková -
A 37-year-old man from Den Helder was arrested on suspicion of plotting a bomb attack on a coronavirus vaccination site.  The man allegedly wanted to...

A biertje on the terrace? Here are some of the relaxations we may see after April 21

Jana Vondráčková -
Opening terraces and shops, lifting the curfew, and increasing the maximum number of visitors at home per day from one to two —  these...

“Benefits outweigh the risks”: Dutch cabinet to make decision on use of AstraZeneca vaccine

Sarah O'Leary -
Following the European Medical Agency's (EMA) report yesterday, Dutch ministers will meet today to discuss whether or not to continue vaccinating with AstraZeneca. The...

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X