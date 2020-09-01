Mohammed blessed the streets of The Haag yesterday as he cycled the outskirts of the city with a beer on his head.

The encounter was fleeting, but brilliant. A writer for Geen Stijl managed to catch a few tidbits of information from this mystical individual as he balanced a beer on his head without so much as a wobble.

I’m sure many a bystander would have considered the fleeting figure of Mohammed cycling to be an apparition or fever dream. But he was very much real.

Hailing from Nigeria, Mohammed has been living in Germany for the past 6 years. However, he decided to make a day trip to The Haag and it feels like Sinterklaas came early.

He didn’t have much planned so he decided to go for a leisurely cycle. And a beer.

Mohammed remained humble about his undeniable skills, when told he was a man of many talents, he replied “No. I have no talents” as he hopped from the curb to the cycle path without so much as a drop of beer spilt.

When asked about his opinion of the Netherlands Mohammed gave the thumbs up and said the country was “cool.” This means so much more given how cool Mohammed is himself. There is a certain power in a thumbs up given by a man cycling with a beer on his head.

We hope Mohammed had a great visit to the Netherlands and thank him for blessing the streets with such skill. Can you cycle with a beer on your head?

Feature Image: Screenshot/GeenStijl