Man promenades around Scheveningen in a Nazi uniform — and thinks it’s hilarious

A Jewish woman reported a man wearing a Nazi uniform while he walked through the streets of Scheveningen last Saturday.

The woman was drinking coffee on a terrace in Scheveningen when she saw a group of men arrive. They removed a package from their bag reading “German uniform Second World War.”

One man unwrapped the package and put on the uniform in the middle of the street, while the others stood around giggling.

“We have to draw a line and show that this is punishable,” says the woman to RTL Nieuws.

“Worrying and serious”

She confronted the men about what they were doing. The woman asked why he was wearing the outfit, to which he responded: “I’m going to have a nice day.”

One of the other men in the group said: “We think it’s funny and the outfit suits him well.” The others laughed along.

She was outraged that the man wore a Nazi uniform, she tells RTL Nieuws. “Men seem to feel confident enough to do this on the street rather than in their own backyard. They think this is acceptable behaviour.”

She finds it “worrying and serious” that the far-right extremism dares to manifest so openly in the streets, especially in broad daylight.

Death anniversary of Hitler

The woman emphasises that it wasn’t a coincidence that this happened on Saturday, April 30 — Adolf Hitler’s death anniversary.

Within far-right circles, this day is considered a celebration.

The police confirmed she filed a complaint about the man yesterday. The report was submitted to the Public Prosecution Service, which will investigate whether the man committed a criminal offence.

“If they determine that, we will investigate further,” said a spokesperson for The Hague police. “We don’t know exactly when that decision will be made.”

Stay up to date with all the news in the Netherlands by following DutchReview on Facebook.