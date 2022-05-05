Chaos at the airport: Schiphol pays compensation claims

The past two weekends have been anything but boring for Schiphol Airport and KLM. 🛫

Claims organisation Aviclaim received more than 1650 compensation requests for cancelled or delayed flights, totalling about €1.3 million, says the NOS.

The May holidays and staff shortages caused considerable chaos at Schiphol airport these last two weeks. Schiphol even asked travellers not to come to the airport and for airlines to cancel flights.

Missed or delayed flights

Founder of Aviclaim, Remco Kuliman, said the organisation received an enormous number of phone calls. Passengers specifically asked about what their compensation rights were.

For example, passengers who missed their flights due to long queues at the check-in are technically not entitled to refunds, says Kuliman. Only travellers whose flights have been cancelled or delayed for at least three hours can claim compensation.

Compensation and debts

The airlines are now demanding millions in compensation for the cancellations by Schiphol. In the meantime, the airport plans to limit fights during busy periods to prevent this from happening again.

On the other hand, The Netherlands’ own airline KLM recently repaid €311 million loaned by the state during the pandemic.

KLM CEO Pieter Elbers says they still owe €631 million, which they hope to repay later this year according to the NOS.

With flights back up again, KLM has made a profit for the third quarter in a row since the pandemic.

What do you think of the situation with Schiphol and KLM in recent weeks? Tell us in the comments!

Third culture kid Katrien is a Philippine native living in the Netherlands to finish her master's degree in political communication. You can usually find her trying to organize everything on Notion and the sticky notes app, otherwise, she’s nose-deep in a good book or obsessing over film soundtracks and video games.

