Eyes up: an incredible meteor shower is coming to the Netherlands

If you see something unusual flying through the sky tomorrow night, it most likely isn’t Santa (dang!). 

But, perhaps it’s even better: the Ursids, meteor showers that will peak in the Netherlands on the night of December 22.

Compared to last week’s meteor shower, the Ursids will be a little more sparse, with only up to five meteors an hour at its peak — but great viewing conditions can still make for a spectacular display. ✨

How can you see the Ursids meteor shower in the Netherlands?

Great viewing conditions mean we don’t have to stay up late to see the shooting stars — hoera!

Since the Ursids’ peak is close to the shortest day of the year on December 21, and the New Moon arrives on December 23, the sky will be darker than usual. 🌑

But just like all meteor showers, the Ursids are best observed away from all light pollution, so jump on an NS train and escape to the countryside. 

Bundle up, grab a warm drink, and get ready to spot some shooting stars! 💫

The Ursids explained

The name of the Ursids shower is derived from the Ursa Minor constellation, although experts say that the actual source of the shower is the comet 8P/Tuttle, which follows a 13.6-year orbit around the sun. ☄️

Will you be watching this incredible meteor shower? Let us know in the comments below!

