This supermoon is coming to the NL and it’s a stargazer’s dream!

The second supermoon of the summer will pop up and show its big beautiful face this Wednesday night. And the warm weather here in the Netherlands makes for great stargazing conditions! 

There’s nothing like a long, romantic, nighttime walk under a clear sky. This week will offer a great view of a moon that appears 7% larger and 14% brighter than usual! 🌝

That’s because the moon is full, and it’s quite a bit closer to the earth than it typically is — in other words, it’s a supermoon! 😍

When can we view this magnificent wonder? 

Here in the Netherlands, we’ve been blessed with wonderful summer weather lately. That means that the sky is pretty clear, and most clouds dissolve quickly enough. 

This, in combination with pretty warm weather too, means the conditions are optimal for viewing the supermoon that will occur on July 13th. Specifically, Wednesday night is the prime time to do a late-night stroll!

By late, we mean late. From the Dutch corner of the world, the moon will be up between 10:30 PM and 4:21 AM. So, take a power nap in the afternoon, and get ready for a beautiful night! 

What’s the deal with grains, strawberries, and beavers?

Full moons have different names, depending on the time of the year they occur. That’s why Wednesday’s supermoon is called the “super grain moon” — it’s time for the first grains of the year to be harvested! 🌾

The first supermoon of this summer was called the “strawberry moon,” as you might imagine because it was the start of the strawberry season. 🍓

Other fun full moon names are the “full beaver moon”, the “full worm moon”, and the “full wolf moon” — what’s your favourite? We’re liking the sound of a worm moon. 

Will you stay up to see the supermoon this week? Tell us in the comments below!

Juni moved to the Netherlands after realizing how expensive tuition fees in the UK are, and never regretted her choice of studying in The Hague. After three years of Political Science, she is ready for a new adventure — an internship at DutchReview! When you don’t see her typing on her laptop she can be found strolling around Haagse Bos or sitting in her lovely garden scrolling through interior design TikToks.

