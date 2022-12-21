Happy shortest day of the year — and good riddance!

NewsWeather
Mihály Droppa
Mihály Droppa
photo-of-couple-jogging-in-dark
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/86469360/stock-photo-couple-jogging-at-early-morning.html

Today is the darkest day of the year. (Stop, please, the cheers and applause is deafening!) 

Yes, you’re not the only one who is fed up with coming AND going to and from school or work in complete darkness. 

For all its merry merits, December has the shortest daylight period of the year and the sun is even farther from us these days than usual. 

Hope is on the horizon

The sun is at the lowest position above the horizon this afternoon, meaning today will be the shortest day of the year. 

This is because the sun is perpendicular to the Tropic of Capricorn, in the southern hemisphere, according to AD.nl. This phenomenon is also called the winter solstice and is as depressing as it sounds. 

weather-forecast-the-netherlands
brighter days are coming! Image: Depositphotos

But the good news is that from tomorrow we will gradually return to longer days, so when all the Christmas decorations are gone, there will (eventually) be sunlight on the way!

So when exactly?

Stay in the Christmas spirit for now because you won’t immediately see sunlight begin to stream through your windows each morning. The latest sunrise is still to come on December 30. 

READ MORE: 8 ultra-gezellige ways to spend Christmas in Amsterdam [2022 guide]

Following that, you will see half a minute of extra sunlight every day, and not even the Dutch weather can ruin that for us. 💪🏼

What about the weather?

We will have mild days for the coming Christmas days, so there will be no white Christmas this year. Today the temperature will be between 7 and 10 degrees, and most of the Netherlands will stay dry. (Yes, this can happen!) 

In the next few days before the holidays, the weather will gradually warm up to around 9 and 12 degrees. 

Are you ready for the brighter days? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
New Year’s Eve fireworks in the Netherlands: which city is doing what?
Mihály Droppa
Mihály Droppa
Mihály fell in love with (and in) Amsterdam, so he quit his NGO job in Budapest and moved to Amsterdam to become a journalist. His apartment is full of plants and books, two dogs, and a random mouse in the kitchen. You might find him in Vondelpark, where he spends most of his life throwing tennis balls for his vizslas and listening to podcasts. His nickname is Mex — ask him why!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Eyes up: an incredible meteor shower is coming to the Netherlands

If you see something unusual flying through the sky tomorrow night, it most likely isn’t Santa (dang!).  But, perhaps it’s even...
Lyna Meyrer -

Latest posts

New Year’s Eve fireworks in the Netherlands: which city is doing what?

Juni Moltubak - 0
There’s no New Year’s Eve without fireworks, and the Netherlands rarely disappoints in that area. From Groningen in the north, to Maastricht in the...

Eyes up: an incredible meteor shower is coming to the Netherlands

Lyna Meyrer - 0
If you see something unusual flying through the sky tomorrow night, it most likely isn’t Santa (dang!).  But, perhaps it’s even better: the Ursids, meteor...

How Dutch people get rid of their Christmas trees

Abuzer van Leeuwen 🇳🇱 - 5
Where do all the Christmas trees in the Netherlands go after the holidays? Unfortunately, not to a better place. Quite a few internationals have asked...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X