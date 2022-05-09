Dutch protests for abortion rights: what’s it all about?

This weekend, hundreds of people gathered at Dam Square in Amsterdam to protest in solidarity for the right to abortion in the United States.

Last week, a leaked draft ruling showed that the Supreme Court has voted to topple the standing right to abortion in the United States, as revealed by Politico.

Usually, a ruling such as this is kept secret until a decision has officially been made. The leak led to solidarity protests worldwide — including in the Netherlands.

The protest was organised by @baasineigenbuik2022. Image: luciano.enchanted/Supplied

Protest on Dam Square

The protest in Amsterdam took place on Saturday at Dam Square, reports the NOS. Aside from several hundred protestors there were also bigger organisations present such as Amnesty International and Women Inc.

The Amsterdam police unit says that the protests were peaceful until about 20 to 30 people diverged to protest in front of the American embassy.

In the process, public transport was blocked or disrupted. A 27-year old woman was caught spraying a tram with graffiti and arrested. Consequently, protestors turned against the police.

After issuing repeated warnings to the group of protestors, the police saw “no other possibility but to use violence”, says the official police statement.

Demonstratie voor recht op #abortus in #Amsterdam. Ook voor de volgende generatie pic.twitter.com/LHDTLbd05u — Britta Sanders (@BrittaRTLNieuws) May 7, 2022 “Demonstrating for the right of #abortion in #Amsterdam. Also for the next generation.”

Why do the Dutch care about US abortion rights?

The protestors were motivated by the fear that the overturning of abortion rights in the US could have a ripple effect and spark similar sentiments in the Netherlands.

“The right to abortion is a human right, but this is not at all self-evident,” one organiser of the protest tells the NOS. “It’s unbelievable that the right to abortion, which we’ve fought so hard for, is now drawn into question again.”

Demonstratie voor het recht op abortus op de Dam.



Jong, oud, man, vrouw en dolle Mina’s.



Allemaal maken ze zich zorgen dat de conservatieve wind vanuit de VS ook hier voet aan de grond krijgt. pic.twitter.com/Kvh1Si3gvY — Simone Tukker (@simonetukker) May 7, 2022 Speaker in the video: “Because we deserve it. We deserve it. The women and girls that come after us. Our nieces, our sisters, our mothers…”

Abortion in the Netherlands

In the Netherlands, about 30,000 women undergo an abortion per year. At the moment, women choosing to get an abortion are referred to so-called ‘abortion clinics’ (abortusklinieken).

This process has been criticised by Dutch feminists and pro-choice activists because there are several steps involved that extend the process of getting an abortion: a consultation with the GP, a mandatory waiting time and only then, the transfer to the abortion clinic.

After heavy criticism, the Dutch government has introduced policies to remove hurdles to abortion for women. In February, the mandatory reflection time was scrapped. Now, the Dutch government is discussing making abortion pills available at the GP.

Feature Image: luciano.enchanted/Supplied