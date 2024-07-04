There’s a 50/50 chance opening this weather report will ruin your day

Read on, if you dare 😬

Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
composite-image-of-good-and-bad-weather-Netherlands
Image: Canva

OK, we said 50/50, and technically, that’s what you’re getting — because you can’t have the sun without a little rain (you should know that, we’re in the Netherlands).

The weather forecast for the coming days is truly a mixed bag: from a bright, sunny start today to a cool and drizzly first weekend of January — sorry, July.

But there will be MUCH better days ahead, weeronline.nl reports.

Today’s sunny start gets blown away

After a few early showers, this morning is looking crisp and bright with the sun shining across the Netherlands.

The temperatures remain mild at 18 to 20 degrees because the westerly wind is… just plain stubborn.

The breeze persists throughout the day, getting gustier later on into a cool night with lows of 11 degrees.

Wet and windy weekend

One word for the next few days would be “changeable”. My wardrobe would agree.

Once again, we will enjoy a bright start to Friday until the clouds appear, and the chance of rain only increases as the day goes on.

By the evening, the rain will be falling like it does best in the Netherlands, and we’ll wake up to more clouds by morning.

Gradually, it will get drier and possibly sunnier throughout the day on Saturday, with light showers peppering the coastal areas.

Just keep in mind the word “changeable”, and you’ll be prepared for anything. And, by anything, we mean Sunday’s forecast.

There will be a mix of clouds, sun and showers across the Netherlands, with those in the southeast enjoying the warmest Sunday.

Brighter days ahead

So far, the quick-changing weather has probably given you whiplash, but allow me to end on a positive note.

READ MORE | The weather this summer will be perfect… for mosquitos

Next week is looking much brighter and warmer, with temperatures creeping up to 22 degrees and beyond.

The dry spells should also last longer, but by no means put your umbrella away just yet. That would be a step too far.

How are you feeling about the Dutch weather so far this summer? Let us know in the comments below.

Feature Image:DutchReview/Canva
Lottie joins DutchReview as an editorial intern after gaining a Bachelor’s in English from her native England. She continues to pursue all things literature in her MA Literature Today at Utrecht University. She is loving life here, and the ever-looming rainclouds often make it feel like a home from home. Lottie arrived to complete her studies and hone her writing skills — she’ll stay for the Dutch tranquility, tulips and tompouce.

